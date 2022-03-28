TreVista in Antioch named Agemark Senior Living’s Rising Star Community

The community’s first honor under Executive Director Alberto Maldonado

Antioch, CA – Agemark Senior Living recently recognized several of the company’s senior living communities as well as individuals from those communities in a company-wide virtual awards ceremony held February 10. TreVista Senior Living and Memory Care in Antioch was recognized as the company’s Rising Star Community of the Year. This award is given to the Agemark community that has shown tremendous improvement and future promise.

Agemark Founder and Managing Partner Richard Westin is impressed with the team at TreVista in Antioch.

“After undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, the community has filled nearly all of its available apartments, thanks to the excellent efforts of the entire TreVista team,” he said. “We are so thankful for their commitment to providing excellent care, love and support to all residents of the community.”

TreVista Senior Living and Memory Care in Antioch is under the direction of Executive Director Alberto Maldonado. He began leading the community in August 2020 and says the team is honored to be recognized by Agemark.

“Our community and incredible team embody the values of Agemark proudly and I believe that they are the reason for our tremendous growth, particularly over the last year,” Maldonado stated. “Agemark empowers its leaders and team members to operate as a family, and that’s another reason for our success. We are so thankful for Agemark’s belief in what we do, and we are proud to be the Rising Star recipients.”

TreVista in Antioch offers both Assisted Living and Memory Care in one comfortable and homelike community. Located at 3950 Lone Tree Way in Antioch, the community was acquired by Agemark Senior Living in fall 2017, with management takeover shortly thereafter. In 2020, the community completed an extensive remodel, which improved all common areas and added a bistro, theatre room, in-house beauty salon and manicure station, among other improvements for residents to enjoy. The in-house memory care community, The Villa, was completely redone, and made into a more homelike and comfortable environment for those who live with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

A sister community, TreVista in Concord, is also managed by Agemark Senior Living. To learn more about TreVista, visit trevistaseniorliving.com.



