KlaasKids Foundation asks for help in search for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe next two weekends

Last seen in Antioch

Organizers of the Alexis Gabe search effort and the KlaasKids Foundation are asking farmers, ranchers, real estate agents and other citizens with access to unoccupied out buildings, unoccupied residences, structures, or fields to check those locations for signs of missing Alexis Gabe this coming weekend, March 26-27. (See related articles here and here)

The search for a missing loved one is a long, arduous task that requires the help and assistance of countless people. Law Enforcement and our volunteers have done an incredible job at searching public locations and lands, but we need your help to cover accessible privately owned property. For this reason, we are asking individuals with access to out buildings, unoccupied residences, and other structures to please search for any signs of missing Alexis Gabe. This effort will go far toward eliminating possible locations where she may be kept against her will, or other evidence of her current whereabouts.

If any suspicious items are located or if you have any information related to the disappearance of Alexis Gabe, please contact the Oakley Police Department at (925) 625-8855

We want to take this opportunity to thank the Oakley Police Department, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Search & Rescue and the selfless volunteers who have searched for Alexis, or otherwise supported the search effort. Another volunteer search will be scheduled and conducted on Saturday, April 2, 2022



Share this:



MISSING Alexis Gabe 02-02-22

