Historical Society to hold Antioch Sesquicentennial Kick-Off BBQ to celebrate 150 Years of Cityhood April 2

Join us Saturday April 2nd, 11am – 3pm for Antioch Historical Society’s Sesquicentennial Kick-Off BBQ! This will be a fun day of food, music and great family fun! Tour our beautiful museum free of charge, live music from Vocal Ease and our local high school and view Antioch’s Middle Schools Art Contest Winners! This event is free to the public. However, food and beverages are an additional charge. Your ticket purchase is for a delicious barbeque meal.

Don’t miss this historical event and help us celebrate Antioch’s 150th Anniversary of Cityhood! A Sesquicentennial Almanac and Commemorative Coin will be available for sale at this event. All proceeds raised at this event go to support the Antioch Historical Society and Museum!

The BBQ will take place on the front lawn of the Museum located at 1500 W. 4th Street, at the end and curve of Auto Center Drive.

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/antioch-historical-societys-sesquicentennial-kick-off-bbq-tickets-234060640677

To learn more about Antioch’s Sesquicentennial of Cityhood on February 6, 1872 and see all of this year’s events and activities click here and here.



AHSMuseum-Sesquicentennial-BBQ-Kickoff-04-02-22

