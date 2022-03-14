Five-time “bridesmaid” Misty Welborn finally the “bride” winning first Hobby Stock Main Event at Antioch Speedway Saturday night

DeCarlo also opens season with win, Ryland wins twice; win a family pass for four!

By Don Martin II, DCRR Racing Media

Antioch, CA…March 12, 2022 – After placing second in five races last season, Misty Welborn finally took first place winning the 25-lap Hobby Stock Main Event at the Antioch Speedway, Saturday night. It was the first race of the 62nd Opening Day at the speedway. Welborn ranked in the Top 5 in the standings last season, and many people said she was due to get a win at any time.

Ken Johns moved up from the second row into the lead at the start. Johns led the race until his car slowed after Lap 8. Les Friend found himself in the lead on the restart ahead of reigning champion Larry McKinzie Jr. Welborn quickly struck to second on a Lap 12 restart. Welborn made a high pass in Turn 2 on Lap 13 to take the lead from Friend. For the second half of the race, Friend kept it very close. However, Welborn prevailed for her first win. Friend settled for second ahead of Bobby Gallaher, Jared Baugh and Jewell Crandall.

A very excited Welborn was jumping up and down with joy and raising her hands in excitement during the victory presentation following the race.

Later asked if it was like being “always a bridesmaid and finally a bride?” she responded, “yes” with a big smile and laugh while accepting congratulatory hugs from friends and supporters near the pits.

Welbourne said she only started racing in 2019 and gave credit to her husband for her skills and ability as a driver.

DeCarlo Also Opens Season with Win

Nick DeCarlo scored the win in the 25-lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the first race of the 62nd championship season at the track, and it was DeCarlo’s first win in two years.

Kellen Chadwick jumped into the lead at the start with Nick DeCarlo not far behind him in second. Bobby Hogge IV made an outside pass on the backstretch to take third from reigning champion Jim Pettit II on Lap 7. The leaders caught heavy traffic on Lap 15, and DeCarlo made an inside pass on the backstretch on Lap 16 to grab the lead. Hogge made a high pass in Turn 2 on Lap 17 to take the lead from DeCarlo, but DeCarlo came back strong with an outside pass in Turn 4 to regain command. During the final circuits, Hogge kept it close, but DeCarlo prevailed for the well-earned victory. Five-time champion Troy Foulger ended up third ahead of Chadwick and Pettit.

Ryland Wins Twice

Reigning champion Fred Ryland won the time limit shortened 21-lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. He picked up a win at Watsonville a night earlier to make it a double win weekend in the class. Ryland wasn’t done as he came back out and turned in a dominating performance in winning the 20-lap IMCA Stock Car feature.

Kelly Campanile had a front row start and bolted into the lead when the green flag waved ahead of Jimmy Ford. 2019 champion Tommy Fraser moved into second on Lap 3. On a third restart attempt on Lap 9, contact on the backstretch between Jacob Mallet Jr and Campanile resulted in a tangle between the two. Ryland took over on the restart. Despite some serious pressure from Andrew Pearce during the second half of the race, Ryland prevailed in the end. Pearce settled for second ahead of Chester Kniss, Tom Clymens, Jr. and Tyler Browne.

In the IMCA Stock Car race, Ryland bolted into the lead at the start ahead of Jason Jennings. Jennings had a side-by-side battle going behind him between Kellen Chadwick and Anthony Giuliani. Ryland held a half-lap lead by the seventh circuit. Troy Foulger moved into fourth behind Chadwick and made it a side-by-side battle for third. Some close quarters racing on Lap 14 saw Foulger and Chadwick shuffle Jennings back. Even a late yellow flag wouldn’t stop Ryland as he maintained his lead from there to the impressive win. Foulger finished second ahead of Chadwick, Anthony Giuliani and Travis Dutra.

To see Saturday night’s races visit: Watch Opening Day 2022! (antiochspeedway.tv)

Racing will resume this Saturday night with the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds and Delta Dwarf Cars. For further information, visit www.antiochspeedway.com or www.facebook.com/OfficialAntiochSpeedway. See the entire 2022 Season Schedule.

Antioch Speedway Unofficial Race Results for March 12, 2022

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Danny Aves, Les Friend, Larry McKinzie Jr, Misty Welborn. Main Event (25 laps)-Misty Welborn, Les Friend, Bobby Gallaher, Jared Baugh, Jewell Crandall, Angela Brown, Jess Paladino, Larry McKinzie Jr, James Graessle, Colton Haney.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Bobby Hogge IV. Main Event (25 laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Bobby Hogge IV, Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick, Jim Pettit II, Trevor Clymens, Chris Lewis, Terry DeCarlo Jr, Kenneth Robles, Terry DeCarlo Sr.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Tommy Fraser, Fred Ryland, Andrew Pearce. Main Event (21 laps)-Fred Ryland, Andrew Pearce, Chester Kniss, Tommy Clymens Jr, Tyler Browne, Mark Garner, Jacob Mallet Jr, Shayna Nieman, Jimmy Ford, Jake Bentancourt.

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Jason Robles, Fred Ryland. Main Event (20 laps)-Fred Ryland, Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick, Anthony Giuliani, Travis Dutra, Jason Jennings, Rob Gallaher, Andrew Pearce, Joe Gallaher, Scott Foster.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



