Free Antioch Sesquicentennial Concert at El Campanil Theatre April 16

EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTS:

ANTIOCH SESQUICENTENNIAL CONCERT

SATURDAY, APRIL 16th at 2:00 PM

ADMISSION: FREE (Tickets still required for entry)

The City of Antioch is 150 years young and deserving of a celebration! Join us for this free concert featuring some of the finest talent in East County! Featuring Antioch native Toree McGee, blues legends Frankie G and Tia Carroll, the Antioch High Jazz Band, Black Diamond Ballet, El Campanil Theatre Academy, and more!

Help us celebrate this landmark anniversary with an afternoon of entertainment you won’t soon forget!

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in historic, downtown Rivertown. For tickets visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com.

To learn more about Antioch’s Sesquicentennial of Cityhood which occurred on Incorporation Day, February 6, 1872 and see all of this year’s events and activities click here and here.



