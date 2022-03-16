CHP helicopter helps nab Antioch stolen car suspect in pursuit to Alameda

Dude, that’s an island!

By Antioch Police Department

Shortly after 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Antioch Police Officer Marques and Sergeant Rose attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 4, but the driver decided to test his luck with our powerful radios and a CHP helicopter.

We passed this chase off to CHP near Willow Pass Road, and our speed demon auto thief decided to continue driving all the way to the City of Alameda. Thanks to amazing work by CHP – specifically the crew of Helicopter 32 (H32) – officers were able to pull back on the ground and wait for the car to stop, at which point they swooped in for the arrest.

We are happy to report there were no crashes or injuries, and a grateful vehicle owner will be getting their car back. APD will be coordinating with CHP to book the driver for a list of charges including felony evading and auto theft.

We are grateful for the assistance provided to us time and again by CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations. We would also like to thank CHP officers from CHP – Contra Costa and CHP – Oakland. This is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together, coordinating, and using resources to minimize risk to the public we serve.



Share this:



stolen car suspect CHP helicopter 031522

