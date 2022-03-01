Delta Blues Festival Benefit Concert at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre Saturday, March 5

Will feature Sue Foley and her new album Pinky’s Blues, nominated for three 43rd BLUES MUSIC AWARDS (2022): Album of the Year, Traditional Blues Album and Traditional Blues Female Artist; co-headlining with Chris Cain

Before you get the wrong idea, Sue Foley’s new album, Pinky’s Blues, was not titled such due to her strawberry hair. Nor because of that fabulous pink leather jacket or those amazing sh*t-kicking boots. Nope. It’s her beloved pink paisley, Fender Telecaster electric guitar for which the new album is the namesake. Pinky has been with Sue for decades and continues to be an almost living extension of who Sue is, as evidenced by it’s strong contribution to the album as well as appearing live with Sue while on tour, guiding her through the rambunctiously deep renditions of everything Sue performs.

And the Blues part of the album title? It just might have something to do with Sue’s sizzlingly smooth voice and her chicly raw, resolute, bad-*ss style of playing, performing and songwriting. Well, check it out for yourself on the below link of one of the new songs on Pinky’s Blues:

SUE FOLEY is “Hurricane Girl” Official Music Video with live footage.

SUE FOLEY Live Interview about the new album, Pinky’s Blues on November 9, 2021.

“I’ve been on the road,” says Sue in trying to explain Pinky’s Blues. “I’ve made dozens of albums of my own. I’ve raised a child. I’ve bought and sold homes. I’ve had great successes and great failures. And all of this just makes my life richer and more colorful.”

And these are the blues Sue Foley brings to life while performing in her own way: compelling, sensual, seamlessly rich, tasty, yet with an undertone of saltiness and challenge.

“It’s a great trip and I never get tired of playing a slow blues. That’s the ultimate.” Today, in 2022, Sue Foley is surely one of the ultimate.

With Pinky right by her side.

Ya gotta come and check it out!

Doors/Show: 6:00pm/7:00pm

Tickets: $15.00 (youth) – $30.00 (Adults) plus fees

https://us.patronbase.com/_ElCampanilTheatre/Productions/R009/Performances

602 West 2nd Street in Antioch in historic, downtown Rivertown.



