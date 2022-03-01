Both facing recall, Antioch Mayor Thorpe, City Clerk Householder post strange videos on TikTok filmed in Council Chambers

Claim they’re best friends, have each other’s back, threaten those who “mess with” them, speak of ice fishing, prostitution and refer to them as “funny”

They, three council members, city staff refuse to answer questions on appropriateness, if they rented the chambers, who has access to and proper use of chambers

“I personally believe the chambers should be used for their intended purpose, which is for official city business” – Councilman Barbanica

“The Council Chambers usage is controlled by the City Clerk!” – former City Clerk Arne Simonsen

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and City Clerk Ellie Householder have made and posted to his TikTok account, on Feb. 16, three videos in which they can be seen mouthing the words of others about ice fishing, prostitution, and how they have each other’s back and that those who “mess with” them “better pray and run”, taken inside the City Council Chambers in February.

The words on the first video made in the council chambers, read “When the Mayor and City Clerk have each other’s back.” In it, Thorpe and Householder are seen standing next to each other behind the council dais, while he points to her and himself, mouths the words of a speaker saying “she’s my best friend. You mess with her, you mess with me, you mess with me, you mess with her. You mess with us, you better pray and run.”

The hashtags include #antiochmayor, #sfbayarea, #eastbay, #politics, #mayor, #cityclerk, #fyp, #trending, #politics, #blacktictok, #gotmyback, #friends, #antioch.

In a second video with the hashtags #duetwithme, #fypシ, #fyp (meaning For You Page), #trending, #funny, #bait, #hudsonspringspark, #hudsonohio, #citycouncil, #mayor, #iceshanty, and #icefishing, Thorpe is seen sitting in his mayor’s chair at the council dais and mouthing the words of someone else speaking of ice fishing and ice shanties leading to prostitution. Householder mouths the words “what kind of bait are you using?”

In the third TikTok video with the hashtags #fypシ, fyp, #mayor, #cityclerk, #funny, #citycouncil, #dontdothat, #dontdothatchallenge, #duetwithme, the words on the front read, “When the City Clerk doesn’t let Mayor end the meeting early”. Householder mouths the words of a speaker, “don’t do that” while pointing her finger at Thorpe, who is, again seen seated in his chair at the council dais. He responds mouthing the words, “I’m not doing anything”

In some of his other TikTok posts, Thorpe refers to himself as #dopeblackmayor. According to Dictionary.com, “a dope can be a fool, a slang term for ‘excellent’, or refer to drugs like marijuana.”

Questions for Thorpe, Householder, Council Members, City Staff Go Unanswered

Questions were sent on Sunday evening, Feb. 27, 2022, to Thorpe, Householder, copying the other four council members, Interim City Manager Con Johnson and City Attorney Thomas Lloyd Smith asking, “what day and time were those videos filmed, there?

How long did you spend filming inside the chambers with the lights on?

Did you rent the use of the chambers and pay the city to do so?

Was anyone else from city staff there with you?

In the first video, you two claim to be best friends and that if anyone “messes with” you, they “better pray and run”. Could that be considered a threat to your political opponents, specifically those leading and supporting the recalls against each of you? If not, what do you mean by “mess with” you? Why would people who do, need to “pray and run”?

Also, do you believe prostitution is a humorous matter?

For all of you, is it appropriate for anyone to be using the council chambers, including sitting in the mayor’s chair, for such activities?

Who has keys and access to the council chambers when they aren’t being used for official city business?

Is there a city ordinance or policy on the use of the council chambers for non-official city business activities?

Can any of you point to a time in the past when the council chambers were ever used for such an activity?

Does the city ever rent out the use of the council chambers?

The last five questions were also sent to former Antioch City Clerk Arne Simonsen Tuesday morning, March 1.

Ogorchock, Barbanica Respond

Only District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock responded as of Tuesday morning, March 1 writing, “Good luck on getting a response. It doesn’t look good for Ellie to say she has his back!!”

When pressed further asking, again on Monday morning, “is it appropriate?”, Ogorchock did not respond.

UPDATE 1: When reached for comment, District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica said, “My belief is that it’s an honor to be able to sit in the chambers and preside over the city’s business. It degrades what it stands for. That room and those seats is for the purpose of conducting the business of the people of Antioch and believe it should be treated very serious. I personally believe the chambers should be used for their intended purpose, which is for official city business. People have plenty of other places to shoot videos.”

Asked who has keys to the council chambers he responded, “We all have keys. Our door cards work on the door to the Chambers. So, we have access to the Chambers, but I have never considered using them for anything other than official business for the people of Antioch.”

Simonsen Responds

UPDATE 2: Former City Clerk Simonsen responded to the questions as follows:

Is it appropriate for anyone to be using the council chambers, including sitting in the mayor’s chair, for such activities? “No.”

Who has keys and access to the council chambers when they aren’t being used for official city business? The Council Chambers usage is controlled by the City Clerk!!!”

Is there a city ordinance or policy on the use of the council chambers for non-official city business activities? “Yes, there is a policy. I don’t have it, however.”

Can any of you point to a time in the past when the council chambers were ever used for such an activity? “No.”

Does the city ever rent out the use of the council chambers? “Yes. The Council Chambers can be rented out. The Master Fee Schedule has the costs and security deposit.”

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



