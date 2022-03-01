Two 22-year-olds arrested in Antioch for Cupertino carjacking following high-speed pursuit early Tuesday

Ends in crash with another car injuring Sacramento man, female suspect

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On March 1, 2022, at approximately 12:23 AM, Antioch Police Officers located a vehicle at the Shell gas station at 4198 Lone Tree Way that was related to an armed robbery and carjacking that occurred in the city of Cupertino.

Antioch Police Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle where the driver, 22-year-old Anthony Valdez, Jr. of Antioch, was initially compliant and yielded to officers. During the high-risk traffic stop, Valdez, Jr. fled the scene at a high rate of speed, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

Antioch Police Officers pursued the suspect vehicle for a short distance through city streets. The suspect vehicle entered the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Laurel Road and collided with a civilian vehicle in the intersection, disabling both vehicles. The victim motorist, a 58-year-old male from Sacramento, was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Valdez Jr sustained non-life-threatening major injuries and was attended to by medical personnel at the scene before being transported to an area hospital. Additionally, the passenger in the suspect vehicle, 22-year-old Kiara Vasquez, also of Antioch sustained minor injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to continue their portion of the investigation. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the vehicle collision which is standard protocol when a vehicle collision is involved with a law enforcement vehicle pursuit.

This is an ongoing and active investigation; no further information will be released at this time.



