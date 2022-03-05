Convicted felon arrested for fentanyl, gun violations at site of planned Antioch homeless motel Thursday

APD issues warning to public about fentanyl – don’t touch or approach, call 911

By Antioch Police Department

Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous synthetic drugs currently in circulation. According to the DEA, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. More recently, there has been a re-emergence of trafficking, distribution, and abuse of illicitly produced fentanyl and fentanyl analogues with an associated dramatic increase in overdose fatalities, ranging from 2,666 in 2011 to 31,335 in 2018.

Thursday evening, Officer Marques was conducting a patrol of the Executive Inn on E. 18th Street when he noticed a subject sleeping in the front seat of the car with the vehicle running. Conducting a welfare check on the subject, Officer Marques developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located a loaded un-serialized firearm in plain view. In addition to the numerous firearms violations, the subject was a convicted felon and was not able to have a firearm, let alone one that did not have a serial number associated with it.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Officer Marques located approximately 23g of suspected illegal narcotics, including what was believed to be fentanyl. In fact, the subject warned Officer Marques of the fentanyl, knowing how dangerous and potentially fatal the substance can be. Needless to say, the narcotics were confiscated, and the subject was transported to the county jail in Martinez.

Illegal fentanyl is sold in the following forms: as a powder, dropped on blotter paper-like small candies, in eye droppers or nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like real prescription opioids. In the event anyone encounters a substance believed to be fentanyl, please DO NOT TOUCH IT OR APPROACH IT and immediately dial 911. Drug Fact Sheet: Fentanyl (dea.gov) Fentanyl-2020-Fact Sheet DOJ DEA



