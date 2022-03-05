Bob Butler and Betty Smith are the 2021 Antioch Citizens of the Year for Most Impact, Lifetime Achievement

Antioch Chamber also announces other awards

Choose Emerald HPC owned by Keith and Iris Archuleta, strategic planning consultants as Small Business of the Year, CoCo Farms cannabis dispensary as Large Business of the Year

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch resident Bob Butler was selected as the 2021 Antioch Citizen of the Year for Most Impact, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce announced, this week. Betty Smith, also an Antioch resident and president of the Rivertown Jamboree, was chosen Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement.

The Chamber also announced the winners of the 2021 Antioch Business, Non-Profit, Student and Veteran of the Year Awards. The winners will be honored at the 2022 Inaugural Gala and Recognition Dinner on March 25.

Butler, a KCBS Radio news reporter, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch with their Community Service Award, last year, for his volunteer work helping people during COVID. (See related article)

Smith has been a long-time volunteer in the community, leading the Rivertown Jamboree non-profit organization, which previously organized the annual music festival in the city’s historic downtown and more recently, the Delta Thunder speed boat races in memory of the late Councilman Gary Agopian.

The winners of the other awards are:

2021 Small Business of the Year is Emerald HPC and owners Keith and Iris Archuleta, strategic planning consultants.

2021 Large Business of the Year is CoCo Farms cannabis dispensary.

2021 Non-Profit of the Year is the Rotary Club of the Delta (Antioch).

2021 Student of the Year is Gio Terrones of Antioch High School.

2021 Lifetime Veteran of the Year is Tom Menasco.

2021 Veteran of the Year is Gerald “J.R.” Wilson.

The Chamber will also be celebrating posthumously the lives of Antioch music teacher and musician Romano Marchetti and Tom Guarino of PG&E, who did so much for our community through their dedication and service to Antioch.

This premier event will be held on Friday March 25 at the Lone Tree Golf Course and Event Center. If you would like to join in and celebrate with the winners, you can purchase tickets at www.antiochchamber.com.

A request was sent to the Chamber asking for more details about each of the winners, but a response was not received as of publication time. Please check back later for any updates.

Dr. Sean Wright, CEO of the Chamber contributed to this report.



