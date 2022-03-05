An Elderly Wish Foundation 21st Annual Heart to Heart Gala fundraiser a success

To help grant wishes to those in Contra Costa County aged 50 or over who have a serious or chronic illness

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch-based An Elderly Wish Foundation had a great turnout for their 21st Annual Heart to Heart Gala fundraiser on February 5. This year’s theme was “Fiesta for Wishes” and featured a Mexican buffet dinner and Mariachi band. The event helped raise funds to grant wishes to individuals aged 50 or older who have a serious or chronic illness and live in Contra Costa County.

“The Fiesta for Wishes for An Elderly Wish Foundation on February 5th was a great success,” said Nora von Ubin, Secretary for the organization. “We would like to thank the community for their support and to all who came out to join us, especially our sponsors. Such a generous group of businesses and friends of An Elderly Wish.”

This year’s major sponsors included Preferred Rate Funding and Republic Services, as well as Chuck Hill, Joe and Martha Goralka, and D’Amico Investments.

To raise funds during the event both a live auction and silent auction of donated gift baskets and other valuable items were held, plus sales of mystery envelopes and 50/50 card raffle.

“We cannot thank you enough,” said Executive Director Mary Chapman. “We are ever so grateful for all your support helping us ‘Make Senior Wishes Come True’ in Contra Costa County.”

The organization started in 2000 and has been granting wishes since 2001.

To learn more follow them on Facebook or visit their website where you can read about the wishes that have been granted through the years and you can make a tax-deductible donation at www.elderlywish.org.



Share this:



Mariachi band at Fiesta for Wishes





Guests arrive for the Fiesta for Wishes





Fiesta for Wishes auction items





Fiesta for Wishes attendees

