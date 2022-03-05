Suisun City mayor only candidate to file for State Assembly District 11 Special Election race

Lori Wilson running to fill Frazier vacancy through end of year

Still time for write-in candidates to enter race

She’s also only candidate so far to file for June Primary for regular election in new AD11

Current district includes Antioch, new one doesn’t

By Allen D. Payton

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Suisun City Mayor Lori D. Wilson officially filed for candidacy in the April 5th Special Primary Election race for California’s current 11th Assembly District. The vacancy was caused by former Assemblyman Jim Frazier’s resignation at the end of December. By 5:00 PM the next day, Wilson, a Democrat, learned she was the only candidate to file.

Wilson’s campaign issued a press release on Friday, Feb. 11 stating, “She still intends to run a strong campaign to talk to voters about their concerns and tell them her story. Wilson believes that a strong voter turnout in every election is important to democracy.”

Still Time for Write-In Candidates to File and Run, Could Force Run-Off in Special General Election

However, there is still time for write-in candidates to file and run in the race. According to the Special Primary Election Calendar on the California Secretary of State’s website, which isn’t included in the Special Primary Election Calendar on the county’s Elections Office website, the “Period for all write-in candidates to file their Statement of Write-In Candidacy and Nomination Papers with the county elections official” began Feb. 7 and runs through the deadline on March 22, 2022. Those interested and who live in Contra Costa County must obtain the necessary documents from the Elections Office in Martinez.

If a candidate does not receive a majority of the votes of at least 50% plus one, a special general election will be held. The top two candidates in the primary will face off in the general election. While a write-in candidate’s name will not appear on the special primary election ballot, if a run-off is necessary, the name of the write-in candidate who is one of the top two candidates in the primary will appear on the special general election ballot. Whomever wins the election will fill the vacancy in the current 11th District through the end of the year. If no write-in candidate files, Wilson automatically wins will be sworn in sometime in April.

About Wilson

According to her LinkedIn account, since July 201 Wilson has worked as the Director of Finance for developer KB Home in Fairfield, and in the same position for Meritage Homes from 2011 to January 2019. Prior to working in the private sector, she worked for two non-profit organizations, first as Program Director for Liberty, then as Chief Accountant for Fair Housing Napa Valley. Prior to that she worked as an auditor for Solano County from 2003 to 2006.

Wilson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accountancy from Cal State Sacramento.

She has “been endorsed by Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, who joins a long list of state and local elected officials who have voiced their support for the campaign,” the press release reads.

“Lori Wilson has the right priorities and experience to represent Solano and Contra Costa Counties in the Assembly,” the press release continues. “As Mayor of Suisun City she has helped solve tough problems and delivered for her constituents. We need strong women leaders in Sacramento and I am proud to endorse Lori Wilson for Assembly.”

According to her campaign website, Wilson is the first Black female mayor to serve in all of Solano County She has served as Mayor of Suisun City since 2018 and was first elected to the Suisun City Council in 2012. According to her press release, “During her tenure, she has worked tirelessly to make Suisun City a welcoming and safe home to all. Wilson has a track record of fiscal responsibility while leading efforts to bring more housing, jobs and diversity to Suisun City. Lori Wilson is committed to fighting for the residents of California’s 11th Assembly District and she has a track record of creating good jobs, keeping our community safe and increasing the quality of life for all her constituents.”

According to the bio on her campaign website, Wilson is “A native Californian raised on the west side of Fresno, Lori is married to her high school sweetheart Chavares Wilson, a retired Air Force Reserve Technical Sergeant. They have been blessed with two sons, Tyler and Kiren, and a daughter-in-law, Brittney. They have enjoyed living in Suisun City since 2004 after being stationed at Travis AFB for 5 years.”

Only Candidate to File for Regular Election Also

Wilson has also filed to run in the regular election in the June primary, for the newly redrawn district which no longer includes Antioch. To date, in that race she is the only candidate to file in either Solano County or Contra Costa County, as well. Candidates have until March 16 to file papers to run, since the seat is currently vacant.

For more information about Wilson visit ElectLoriWilson.com.

Past Write-In Candidate for Assembly District 11

This reporter was the last candidate to successfully run as a write-in in a primary election for Assembly District 11, in 1998, garnering enough votes to be included on the November ballot. He lost to then-incumbent Assemblyman Tom Torlakson.



