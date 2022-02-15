Three Antioch car thieves shown no love on Valentine’s Day

Given different kind of bracelets, stainless steel, not gold or silver!

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2022, three people were arrested in the city for stolen vehicles. What’s even more impressive is the fact two of the stolen vehicles were recovered 15 minutes apart from one another.

At 4:12 PM officers responded to the area of E. 18th Street and Cavallo Road where a stolen vehicle was seen. The vehicle was located and the driver Samantha Melendez (21) out of Antioch, was taken into custody for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

At 4:33 PM, while officers were dealing with the above incident, a second stolen vehicle was seen in the same area. Officers then located and detained John Jones (45) out of Antioch. There doesn’t appear to be any connection between the two incidents.

Then at 8:35 PM officers received reports of another stolen vehicle near W. 10th and B Streets. Officers located the vehicle and took Emiliano Juardo (19), unknown what city, was taken into custody.

All three subjects were transported to county jail at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Also, according to Saffold, so far this month, our officers have recovered 32 stolen vehicles (The 32nd was recovered as this post was being written). Some of these vehicles were originally stolen out of Antioch, but many are often stolen from various cities all over the state.

When it comes to stolen vehicles, California ranks amongst the states with the highest rates in the country. According to the California Highway Patrol, in 2020 there were approximately 180,939 vehicles stolen at an estimated total value of $1.6 billion. With that said, of the 180,939 vehicles stolen statewide in 2020, 89.2 percent were successfully recovered, representing 161,464 recovered vehicles.

In Antioch, we strive to reacquaint owners with their vehicles every opportunity we get and have been able to recover 62 stolen vehicles so far in 2022.

Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)to help prevent motor vehicle thefts: https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/vehicle-theft-prevention. #stolenvehiclerecover #trafficsafety



Stolen cars 021422 APD

