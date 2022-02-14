«

Enjoy entertainment at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre – schedule through April

Enjoy live concerts, classic and foreign films, community events and tribute shows, at the historic El Campanil Theatre in at 602 W. Second Street in Antioch’s downtown Rivertown. For more information and tickets call (925) 757-9500 or visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com.

Following is the Schedule through April 2022:

PITTSBURG PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY PRESENTS:WINTER SHOWCASE 2022: LOVE | DANCE | MUSICFRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH @ 7PMORCHESTRA: $18, LOGE: $15, OPERA: $12PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED.Under the direction of Sharon Sobel Idul, join the students and staff of Pittsburg Performing Arts Academy for their Winter Showcase 2022: Love | Dance | Music!Feel the LOVE through music and dance, with a special guest performance by Black Diamond Ballet.
 

“CLASSICAL BROADWAY”WITH SOPRANO AND INTERNATIONAL STAR OF PORGY & BESSLEBERTA LORÁLFEATURING TAMMY HALL AT PIANOSUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH @ 2PMADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15

You may know the classics, but you’ve never heard anything like this! Celebrated soprano and international star Leberta Lorál performs a program of favorite Broadway & cinema highlights, as well as classic operatic arias. Accompanied by the incomparable Tammy Hall on piano, this is an afternoon of soaring entertainment not to miss! Click here for more info.

THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCEFEATURING THE ZMED BROTHERSWEDNESDAY, MARCH 2ND @ 2PMADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15
A heartfelt tribute wrapped in a nostalgic bow! The Everlys bridged country and rock with countless classics like “Wake Up Little Susie”, “All I Have To Do Is Dream”, “Bird Dog”, “Cathy’s Clown”, “When Will I Be Loved”, and “Bye Bye Love”. Plus, they inspired groundbreaking groups like The Beatles, The Kinks, Buddy Holly and Simon & Garfunkel. The Zmed brothers skillfully cover the Everly Brothers with a bit of their own trademark style. Don’t miss this glorious mid-week matinee! Click here for more info.
DELTA BLUES FESTIVAL BENEFIT CONCERT
FEATURING CHRIS CAIN & SUE FOLEY
SATURDAY, MARCH 5TH, 2022 @ 7PMGOLD CIRCLE: $40, ADULTS: $30, SENIORS: $28, YOUTH: $15In 2010, El Campanil Theatre presented the first Delta Blues Benefit Concert, and ever since, the Benefit Concert has evolved to be an annual event supporting music in our community. To date, the group has awarded over $42,000 in grants and scholarships to benefit musical education. This year’s benefit concert is no different; they will be supporting music in the community, and, of course, be giving away scholarships to young musicians for college. What better way to help support musical education in our community than by attending a great evening of international blues performers in your home town?
INTERNATIONAL FILM SERIES: DRIVE MY CARSUNDAY, MARCH 6TH @ 2PMNRRUNNING TIME: 179 min.Our International Film Series continues with the 2021 captivating drama (and multiple Academy Award nominee) Drive My Car! Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins – with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace. Winner of three prizes at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, including Best Screenplay. Click here for more info.
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE ACADEMY PRESENTS:DISNEY’S “THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR.”FRIDAY, MARCH 18TH @ 7PMSATURDAY, MARCH 19TH @ 2PMADULTS: $15, SENIORS: $12, YOUTH: $10Join us under the sea for this timeless adventure as El Campanil Theatre Academy presents the Disney classic in this hour-long rendition with full costumes, stunning choreography, and glorious music! A perfect outing for the whole family!Music by Alan MenkenLyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn SlaterBook by Doug WrightDirected by Rachel Kaiulani KennealyMusical Direction by Keren Gaiser
CLASSIC FILM SERIES: THE GOONIESSUNDAY, MARCH 20TH @ 2PMADULTS: $10, SENIOR/YOUTH: $8RATED PGRUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 54 minutesHeeey, you guuuuuys! The timeless adventure of Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, Brand, Stef, Andy (and Sloth) is back on the big screen! When a group of outcast kids find hints to the treasure of the famed pirate One-Eyed Willy, they embark on a journey that is full of peril, thrills, and ultimately great fortune…if the awful Fratelli family doesn’t get there first! From producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner (Lethal Weapon, Superman), don’t miss the chance to catch this family favorite at El Campanil!
LAURIE SINGS A SONG FOR YOU
A CABARET CONCERT INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF KAREN CARPENTERSATURDAY, MARCH 26TH @ 2PMSUNDAY, MARCH 27TH @ 2PMADULTS: $35; SENIORS: $30; YOUTH: $20PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED.Created by Laurie RoldanDirected by Rachel RobinsonMusically Directed by Brett ShraderSinger and actress Laurie Roldan shares personal stories and memories in an uplifting evening woven through well-known Carpenters songs, featuring special guest vocalists and musicians.
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTSFRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: SINGER’S OPEN MICFRIDAY, APRIL 1ST @ 7PMALL TICKETS: $10PLEASE NOTE: The attendance will be limited to 50 persons for this lobby event.Friday nights just got a little more cozy! Limited to only 50 attendees, grab a glass of wine or beer from our bar and join us this limited April performance series celebrating local talent, located right in our lobby!ABOUT THIS EVENT:Hey, budding songsmiths: ready to show Antioch what you’ve got? Join us for the first in our Friday Night Spotlight series, wherein we invite you up on our lobby stage for 5 minutes and you get a chance to shine (and win some great prizes)! Just wanna show up and support local talent? We love that, too!PERFORMER INFORMATIONThose interested in performing must sign up in advance at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DAFA72EA4F4C61-fridayAll performers MUST have a ticket. A microphone and sound system is provided. Please bring your own accompaniment, and please list on your sign-up the instrument(s) you will be bringing.
 
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTSFRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: TRIVIA NIGHTFRIDAY, APRIL 8TH @ 7PMALL TICKETS: $10PLEASE NOTE: The attendance will be limited to 50 persons for this lobby event.Ready to dust off that gray matter? Ready to team up and compete for fantastic prizes? Grab a beverage from our bar, get cozy with a 50-person limited audience, and join us for this special lobby event!
CORDONCONCEPTS PRESENTS:A POETIC EXPERIENCESATURDAY, APRIL 9TH @ 2PMTICKETS: FREEPLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED.Experience poetry. Feel the energy of spoken-word poetry and poetry-in-motion. This event will feature an open mic, poetry panel conversation, exhibition dance battle, and a poetry showcase! Local, new, visiting, and veteran poets will both grace the stage. We will examine poetry, its role in society, the connection between art and entrepreneurship, and more. Street dancers will demonstrate poetry through movement as they put their skills against each other on stage. And together we will celebrate poetry.
JARED FREIBURG & THE VAGABONDS
FROM BROADWAY’S “MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET”SUNDAY, APRIL 10TH @ 2PMADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15
Goodness gracious, great balls of fire! The rockabilly virtuoso Jared Freiburg returns with his band, the Vagabonds, to blow the lid off of El Campanil Theatre! With a rockin’ tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis and other sensations of the 50s and 60s, this high-octane show is not one to be missed! Click here for more info.
 
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTSFRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: COMEDY OPEN MICFRIDAY, APRIL 15TH @ 7PMALL TICKETS: $10Friday nights just got a little more cozy! Limited to only 50 attendees, grab a glass of wine or beer from our bar and join us for this limited April performance series celebrating local talent, located right in our lobby!ABOUT THIS EVENT:Yo, comics! Think you’ve got a funny bone? Ready to show Antioch what you’ve got? Join us for the next installment in our Friday Night Spotlight series, wherein we invite you up on our lobby stage for 5 minutes and you get a chance to shine (and win some great prizes)! Just wanna show up and support local talent? We love that, too!PERFORMER INFORMATIONThose interested in performing must sign up in advance at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DAFA72EA4F4C61-friday1All performers MUST have a ticket. A microphone and sound system is provided.
ANTIOCH SESQUICENTENNIAL CONCERTSATURDAY, APRIL 16TH @ 2PMADMISSION: FREE (TICKETS STILL REQUIRED FOR ENTRY)150 years young and deserving of a celebration! Join us for this free concert featuring some of the finest talent in East County! Featuring Antioch native Toree McGee, blues legends Frankie G & Tia Carroll, the Antioch High Jazz Band, Black Diamond Ballet, El Campanil Theatre Academy, and more! Help us celebrate this landmark anniversary with an afternoon of entertainment you won’t soon forget.

THE FOLK LEGACY TRIOTHURSDAY, APRIL 28TH @ 2PMADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15
The legendary talent of the Folk Legacy Trio returns to El Campanil for a special mid-week matinee concert! The Folk Legacy Trio sings the songs of the great Folk Era from the ‘50s through the mid-‘70s, including songs from The Weavers, The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, Peter Paul & Mary, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio,Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver, and many others.  It is a journey through American Musical History with their signature dynamic harmonies enriching some of the most beloved songs ever written.The Folk Legacy Trio are George Grove, formerly with the Kingston Trio for 41 years, Rick Dougherty, former member of the Limeliters and Kingston Trio for 25 years and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of the legendary doo-wop group The Diamonds for 27 years. Click here for more info.
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTSFRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: STEPBACKFRIDAY, APRIL 22ND @ 8PMALL TICKETS: $10Our April Friday Night Spotlights series concludes with a presentation from the voted Best Local Band of Brentwood for the last three years: Stepback! Join us for this celebration of some of the best young talent from East County!
 
PITTSBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE PRESENTS: OLIVER!APRIL 30TH-MAY 8TH, 2022ADULTS: $29, SENIORS: $24, YOUTH: $24PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED.FROM PITTSBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE:Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist comes to life in this Tony and Academy Award-winning musical about an orphan boy on his quest to find love and family in Victorian England. Oliver! features a number of Broadway classics, including “Consider Yourself” and “As Long As He Needs Me.” Rousing production numbers, unforgettable characters, and a riveting storyline make this show a must-see examination of our universal longing to discover where we belong.Book and Music by Lionel BartOliver! is presented by arrangement with The Musical Company, LLPDirected by Suzan LorraineMusical Director G.A. KleinChoreography by Jennifer Jackson
