Enjoy entertainment at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre – schedule through April

Enjoy live concerts, classic and foreign films, community events and tribute shows, at the historic El Campanil Theatre in at 602 W. Second Street in Antioch’s downtown Rivertown. For more information and tickets call (925) 757-9500 or visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com.

PITTSBURG PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY PRESENTS: WINTER SHOWCASE 2022: LOVE | DANCE | MUSIC FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH @ 7PM ORCHESTRA: $18, LOGE: $15, OPERA: $12 PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED. Under the direction of Sharon Sobel Idul, join the students and staff of Pittsburg Performing Arts Academy for their Winter Showcase 2022: Love | Dance | Music! Feel the LOVE through music and dance, with a special guest performance by Black Diamond Ballet.

THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE

FEATURING THE ZMED BROTHERS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2ND @ 2PM

ADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15

A heartfelt tribute wrapped in a nostalgic bow! The Everlys bridged country and rock with countless classics like “Wake Up Little Susie”, “All I Have To Do Is Dream”, “Bird Dog”, “Cathy’s Clown”, “When Will I Be Loved”, and “Bye Bye Love”. Plus, they inspired groundbreaking groups like The Beatles, The Kinks, Buddy Holly and Simon & Garfunkel. The Zmed brothers skillfully cover the Everly Brothers with a bit of their own trademark style. Don’t miss this glorious mid-week matinee! Click here for more info.

DELTA BLUES FESTIVAL BENEFIT CONCERT

FEATURING CHRIS CAIN & SUE FOLEY

SATURDAY, MARCH 5TH, 2022 @ 7PM

GOLD CIRCLE: $40, ADULTS: $30, SENIORS: $28, YOUTH: $15



In 2010, El Campanil Theatre presented the first Delta Blues Benefit Concert, and ever since, the Benefit Concert has evolved to be an annual event supporting music in our community. To date, the group has awarded over $42,000 in grants and scholarships to benefit musical education. This year’s benefit concert is no different; they will be supporting music in the community, and, of course, be giving away scholarships to young musicians for college. What better way to help support musical education in our community than by attending a great evening of international blues performers in your home town?

INTERNATIONAL FILM SERIES: DRIVE MY CAR

SUNDAY, MARCH 6TH @ 2PM

NR

RUNNING TIME: 179 min.



Our International Film Series continues with the 2021 captivating drama (and multiple Academy Award nominee) Drive My Car! Two years after his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production's premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke's late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins – with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace. Winner of three prizes at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, including Best Screenplay. Click here for more info.

EL CAMPANIL THEATRE ACADEMY PRESENTS:

DISNEY’S “THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR.”

FRIDAY, MARCH 18TH @ 7PM

SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH @ 2PM

ADULTS: $15, SENIORS: $12, YOUTH: $10



Join us under the sea for this timeless adventure as El Campanil Theatre Academy presents the Disney classic in this hour-long rendition with full costumes, stunning choreography, and glorious music! A perfect outing for the whole family!



Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

Directed by Rachel Kaiulani Kennealy

Musical Direction by Keren Gaiser

CLASSIC FILM SERIES: THE GOONIES

SUNDAY, MARCH 20TH @ 2PM

ADULTS: $10, SENIOR/YOUTH: $8

RATED PG

RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 54 minutes



Heeey, you guuuuuys! The timeless adventure of Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, Brand, Stef, Andy (and Sloth) is back on the big screen! When a group of outcast kids find hints to the treasure of the famed pirate One-Eyed Willy, they embark on a journey that is full of peril, thrills, and ultimately great fortune…if the awful Fratelli family doesn’t get there first! From producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner (Lethal Weapon, Superman), don’t miss the chance to catch this family favorite at El Campanil!

LAURIE SINGS A SONG FOR YOU

A CABARET CONCERT INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF KAREN CARPENTER

SATURDAY, MARCH 26TH @ 2PM

SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH @ 2PM

ADULTS: $35; SENIORS: $30; YOUTH: $20

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED .



Created by Laurie Roldan

Directed by Rachel Robinson

Musically Directed by Brett Shrader



Singer and actress Laurie Roldan shares personal stories and memories in an uplifting evening woven through well-known Carpenters songs, featuring special guest vocalists and musicians.

EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTS

FRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: SINGER’S OPEN MIC

FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST @ 7PM

ALL TICKETS: $10



PLEASE NOTE: The attendance will be limited to 50 persons for this lobby event.



Friday nights just got a little more cozy! Limited to only 50 attendees, grab a glass of wine or beer from our bar and join us this limited April performance series celebrating local talent, located right in our lobby!



ABOUT THIS EVENT:

Hey, budding songsmiths: ready to show Antioch what you’ve got? Join us for the first in our Friday Night Spotlight series, wherein we invite you up on our lobby stage for 5 minutes and you get a chance to shine (and win some great prizes)! Just wanna show up and support local talent? We love that, too!



PERFORMER INFORMATION

Those interested in performing must sign up in advance at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DAFA72EA4F4C61-friday

All performers MUST have a ticket. A microphone and sound system is provided. Please bring your own accompaniment, and please list on your sign-up the instrument(s) you will be bringing.

EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTS

FRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: TRIVIA NIGHT

FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH @ 7PM

ALL TICKETS: $10



PLEASE NOTE: The attendance will be limited to 50 persons for this lobby event.



Ready to dust off that gray matter? Ready to team up and compete for fantastic prizes? Grab a beverage from our bar, get cozy with a 50-person limited audience, and join us for this special lobby event!



CORDONCONCEPTS PRESENTS:

A POETIC EXPERIENCE

SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH @ 2PM

TICKETS: FREE

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED.



Experience poetry. Feel the energy of spoken-word poetry and poetry-in-motion. This event will feature an open mic, poetry panel conversation, exhibition dance battle, and a poetry showcase! Local, new, visiting, and veteran poets will both grace the stage. We will examine poetry, its role in society, the connection between art and entrepreneurship, and more. Street dancers will demonstrate poetry through movement as they put their skills against each other on stage. And together we will celebrate poetry.



JARED FREIBURG & THE VAGABONDS

FROM BROADWAY’S “MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET”

SUNDAY, APRIL 10TH @ 2PM

ADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15



Goodness gracious, great balls of fire! The rockabilly virtuoso Jared Freiburg returns with his band, the Vagabonds, to blow the lid off of El Campanil Theatre! With a rockin’ tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis and other sensations of the 50s and 60s, this high-octane show is not one to be missed! Click here for more info.

EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTS

FRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: COMEDY OPEN MIC

FRIDAY, APRIL 15TH @ 7PM

ALL TICKETS: $10



Friday nights just got a little more cozy! Limited to only 50 attendees, grab a glass of wine or beer from our bar and join us for this limited April performance series celebrating local talent, located right in our lobby!



ABOUT THIS EVENT:

Yo, comics! Think you’ve got a funny bone? Ready to show Antioch what you’ve got? Join us for the next installment in our Friday Night Spotlight series, wherein we invite you up on our lobby stage for 5 minutes and you get a chance to shine (and win some great prizes)! Just wanna show up and support local talent? We love that, too!



PERFORMER INFORMATION

Those interested in performing must sign up in advance at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DAFA72EA4F4C61-friday1



All performers MUST have a ticket. A microphone and sound system is provided.

ANTIOCH SESQUICENTENNIAL CONCERT

SATURDAY, APRIL 16TH @ 2PM

ADMISSION: FREE (TICKETS STILL REQUIRED FOR ENTRY)



150 years young and deserving of a celebration! Join us for this free concert featuring some of the finest talent in East County! Featuring Antioch native Toree McGee, blues legends Frankie G & Tia Carroll, the Antioch High Jazz Band, Black Diamond Ballet, El Campanil Theatre Academy, and more! Help us celebrate this landmark anniversary with an afternoon of entertainment you won’t soon forget.



THE FOLK LEGACY TRIO

THURSDAY, APRIL 28TH @ 2PM

ADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15

The legendary talent of the Folk Legacy Trio returns to El Campanil for a special mid-week matinee concert! The Folk Legacy Trio sings the songs of the great Folk Era from the ‘50s through the mid-‘70s, including songs from The Weavers, The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, Peter Paul & Mary, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio,Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver, and many others. It is a journey through American Musical History with their signature dynamic harmonies enriching some of the most beloved songs ever written.



The Folk Legacy Trio are George Grove, formerly with the Kingston Trio for 41 years, Rick Dougherty, former member of the Limeliters and Kingston Trio for 25 years and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of the legendary doo-wop group The Diamonds for 27 years. Click here for more info.

EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTS

FRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: STEPBACK

FRIDAY, APRIL 22ND @ 8PM

ALL TICKETS: $10



Our April Friday Night Spotlights series concludes with a presentation from the voted Best Local Band of Brentwood for the last three years: Stepback! Join us for this celebration of some of the best young talent from East County!