Enjoy entertainment at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre – schedule through April
Enjoy live concerts, classic and foreign films, community events and tribute shows, at the historic El Campanil Theatre in at 602 W. Second Street in Antioch’s downtown Rivertown. For more information and tickets call (925) 757-9500 or visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com.
Following is the Schedule through April 2022:
PITTSBURG PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY PRESENTS:WINTER SHOWCASE 2022: LOVE | DANCE | MUSIC FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH @ 7PM ORCHESTRA: $18, LOGE: $15, OPERA: $12 PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED. Under the direction of Sharon Sobel Idul, join the students and staff of Pittsburg Performing Arts Academy for their Winter Showcase 2022: Love | Dance | Music! Feel the LOVE through music and dance, with a special guest performance by Black Diamond Ballet.
“CLASSICAL BROADWAY”WITH SOPRANO AND INTERNATIONAL STAR OF PORGY & BESS LEBERTA LORÁL FEATURING TAMMY HALL AT PIANO SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH @ 2PM ADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15
Click here for more info.You may know the classics, but you’ve never heard anything like this! Celebrated soprano and international star Leberta Lorál performs a program of favorite Broadway & cinema highlights, as well as classic operatic arias. Accompanied by the incomparable Tammy Hall on piano, this is an afternoon of soaring entertainment not to miss!
THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCEFEATURING THE ZMED BROTHERS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2ND @ 2PM ADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15
A heartfelt tribute wrapped in a nostalgic bow! The Everlys bridged country and rock with countless classics like “Wake Up Little Susie”, “All I Have To Do Is Dream”, “Bird Dog”, “Cathy’s Clown”, “When Will I Be Loved”, and “Bye Bye Love”. Plus, they inspired groundbreaking groups like The Beatles, The Kinks, Buddy Holly and Simon & Garfunkel. The Zmed brothers skillfully cover the Everly Brothers with a bit of their own trademark style. Don’t miss this glorious mid-week matinee! Click here for more info.
DELTA BLUES FESTIVAL BENEFIT CONCERT
FEATURING CHRIS CAIN & SUE FOLEY
SATURDAY, MARCH 5TH, 2022 @ 7PMGOLD CIRCLE: $40, ADULTS: $30, SENIORS: $28, YOUTH: $15 In 2010, El Campanil Theatre presented the first Delta Blues Benefit Concert, and ever since, the Benefit Concert has evolved to be an annual event supporting music in our community. To date, the group has awarded over $42,000 in grants and scholarships to benefit musical education. This year’s benefit concert is no different; they will be supporting music in the community, and, of course, be giving away scholarships to young musicians for college. What better way to help support musical education in our community than by attending a great evening of international blues performers in your home town?
INTERNATIONAL FILM SERIES: DRIVE MY CAR Click here for more info.SUNDAY, MARCH 6TH @ 2PM NR RUNNING TIME: 179 min. Our International Film Series continues with the 2021 captivating drama (and multiple Academy Award nominee) Drive My Car! Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins – with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace. Winner of three prizes at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, including Best Screenplay.
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE ACADEMY PRESENTS:DISNEY’S “THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR.” FRIDAY, MARCH 18TH @ 7PM SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH @ 2PM ADULTS: $15, SENIORS: $12, YOUTH: $10 Join us under the sea for this timeless adventure as El Campanil Theatre Academy presents the Disney classic in this hour-long rendition with full costumes, stunning choreography, and glorious music! A perfect outing for the whole family! Music by Alan Menken Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater Book by Doug Wright Directed by Rachel Kaiulani Kennealy Musical Direction by Keren Gaiser
CLASSIC FILM SERIES: THE GOONIESSUNDAY, MARCH 20TH @ 2PM ADULTS: $10, SENIOR/YOUTH: $8 RATED PG RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 54 minutes Heeey, you guuuuuys! The timeless adventure of Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, Brand, Stef, Andy (and Sloth) is back on the big screen! When a group of outcast kids find hints to the treasure of the famed pirate One-Eyed Willy, they embark on a journey that is full of peril, thrills, and ultimately great fortune…if the awful Fratelli family doesn’t get there first! From producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner (Lethal Weapon, Superman), don’t miss the chance to catch this family favorite at El Campanil!
LAURIE SINGS A SONG FOR YOU
A CABARET CONCERT INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF KAREN CARPENTERSATURDAY, MARCH 26TH @ 2PM SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH @ 2PM ADULTS: $35; SENIORS: $30; YOUTH: $20 PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED. Created by Laurie Roldan Directed by Rachel Robinson Musically Directed by Brett Shrader Singer and actress Laurie Roldan shares personal stories and memories in an uplifting evening woven through well-known Carpenters songs, featuring special guest vocalists and musicians.
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTShttps://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DAFA72EA4F4C61-fridayAll performers MUST have a ticket. A microphone and sound system is provided. Please bring your own accompaniment, and please list on your sign-up the instrument(s) you will be bringing.FRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: SINGER’S OPEN MIC FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST @ 7PM ALL TICKETS: $10 PLEASE NOTE: The attendance will be limited to 50 persons for this lobby event. Friday nights just got a little more cozy! Limited to only 50 attendees, grab a glass of wine or beer from our bar and join us this limited April performance series celebrating local talent, located right in our lobby! ABOUT THIS EVENT: Hey, budding songsmiths: ready to show Antioch what you’ve got? Join us for the first in our Friday Night Spotlight series, wherein we invite you up on our lobby stage for 5 minutes and you get a chance to shine (and win some great prizes)! Just wanna show up and support local talent? We love that, too! PERFORMER INFORMATION Those interested in performing must sign up in advance at the following link:
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTSFRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: TRIVIA NIGHT FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH @ 7PM ALL TICKETS: $10 PLEASE NOTE: The attendance will be limited to 50 persons for this lobby event. Ready to dust off that gray matter? Ready to team up and compete for fantastic prizes? Grab a beverage from our bar, get cozy with a 50-person limited audience, and join us for this special lobby event!
CORDONCONCEPTS PRESENTS:A POETIC EXPERIENCE SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH @ 2PM TICKETS: FREE PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED. Experience poetry. Feel the energy of spoken-word poetry and poetry-in-motion. This event will feature an open mic, poetry panel conversation, exhibition dance battle, and a poetry showcase! Local, new, visiting, and veteran poets will both grace the stage. We will examine poetry, its role in society, the connection between art and entrepreneurship, and more. Street dancers will demonstrate poetry through movement as they put their skills against each other on stage. And together we will celebrate poetry.
JARED FREIBURG & THE VAGABONDS
FROM BROADWAY’S “MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET”SUNDAY, APRIL 10TH @ 2PM ADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTShttps://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DAFA72EA4F4C61-friday1All performers MUST have a ticket. A microphone and sound system is provided.FRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: COMEDY OPEN MIC FRIDAY, APRIL 15TH @ 7PM ALL TICKETS: $10 Friday nights just got a little more cozy! Limited to only 50 attendees, grab a glass of wine or beer from our bar and join us for this limited April performance series celebrating local talent, located right in our lobby! ABOUT THIS EVENT: Yo, comics! Think you’ve got a funny bone? Ready to show Antioch what you’ve got? Join us for the next installment in our Friday Night Spotlight series, wherein we invite you up on our lobby stage for 5 minutes and you get a chance to shine (and win some great prizes)! Just wanna show up and support local talent? We love that, too! PERFORMER INFORMATION Those interested in performing must sign up in advance at the following link:
ANTIOCH SESQUICENTENNIAL CONCERTSATURDAY, APRIL 16TH @ 2PM ADMISSION: FREE (TICKETS STILL REQUIRED FOR ENTRY) 150 years young and deserving of a celebration! Join us for this free concert featuring some of the finest talent in East County! Featuring Antioch native Toree McGee, blues legends Frankie G & Tia Carroll, the Antioch High Jazz Band, Black Diamond Ballet, El Campanil Theatre Academy, and more! Help us celebrate this landmark anniversary with an afternoon of entertainment you won’t soon forget.
THE FOLK LEGACY TRIOTHURSDAY, APRIL 28TH @ 2PM ADULTS: $32, SENIORS: $29, YOUTH: $15
EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTSFRIDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHTS: STEPBACK FRIDAY, APRIL 22ND @ 8PM ALL TICKETS: $10 Our April Friday Night Spotlights series concludes with a presentation from the voted Best Local Band of Brentwood for the last three years: Stepback! Join us for this celebration of some of the best young talent from East County!
PITTSBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE PRESENTS: OLIVER!APRIL 30TH-MAY 8TH, 2022 ADULTS: $29, SENIORS: $24, YOUTH: $24 PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A RENTAL OF EL CAMPANIL THEATRE. PASSES NOT ACCEPTED. FROM PITTSBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE: Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist comes to life in this Tony and Academy Award-winning musical about an orphan boy on his quest to find love and family in Victorian England. Oliver! features a number of Broadway classics, including “Consider Yourself” and “As Long As He Needs Me.” Rousing production numbers, unforgettable characters, and a riveting storyline make this show a must-see examination of our universal longing to discover where we belong. Book and Music by Lionel Bart Oliver! is presented by arrangement with The Musical Company, LLP Directed by Suzan Lorraine Musical Director G.A. Klein Choreography by Jennifer Jackson
