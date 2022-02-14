Second year in a row an Antioch lady has won in the pageant

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch resident, Luella Hill-Dudley, was crowned Ms. Golden State All World Beauties Elite at the Inaugural California All World Beauties pageant held Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Newark. In addition, Paul Wright, also of Antioch, won the Man of Distinction competition.

“All World Beauties and Man of Distinction want you to know, if anyone ever told you that you couldn’t win I’m living proof we all were made to win,” Hill-Dudley shared on her Facebook page following her coronation. “It may wear you out, but don’t give up you(‘re) going to win.”

“My reasoning for being a part of the pageant is to inspire other men and women to see their own inner beauty and beauty is not based on your looks but your character as a person,” she later shared. “Also, my desire to help others to believe in themselves no matter what and to show them if I can do it, they can, too.”

In another Facebook post Hill-Dudley wrote, “My first title was Ms. Antioch Elite but on January 22, 2022 I became Ms. Golden State Elite isn’t God good. This is a very proud moment in my life. I give all glory to God.”

Samantha Richardson, the National All World Beauties Royal Ambassador, which is an overall title, is executive director of the California pageant, which she took on after being crowned a national queen.

“Luella also won the Spirit of Pageantry award. She did really well. She was really great,” Richardson stated. “Luella also had the highest interview score of 10 from all three judges, a perfect score.”

When reached for comment about his experience with the pageant, Wright said, “Absolutely amazing, motivational. It takes your self-confidence to the next level.”

“Never in my wildest dreams would I thought of doing something like this,” he shared.

Asked if his wife, Maggie had encouraged him to enter the contest, Wright said, “my wife assisted in the event. But we are going to take it to the next level, representing the city of Antioch and the state of California.”

This is the second year in a row an Antioch woman has won in a category of the All World Beauties pageant.

“We had a queen last year from Antioch who we celebrated, Janice Lipnisky, who passed away in September,” Richardson shared. “She was crowned Ms. California AWB Elite. We all went to Texas for the national competition, last year, as at large entries, since there wasn’t a state-level competition at that time.”

According to the national organization’s Facebook page, “at the inaugural California All World Beauties and Man of Distinction Pageant the Staff, Delegation, and Nationals staff in attendance honored our beloved Queen Janice Lipnisky, who passed suddenly after the 20th Anniversary pageant. Janice, you were a pillar of strength, beauty, and determination! We love you and will miss you.”

This year’s inaugural California competition had different categories, including the Elite division for women ages 45 and up, Mrs. Queen for married ladies ages 21 and up, a Ms. category for ladies ages 30 to 44, and Ms. Plus for plus size 12 and up ladies ages 30 to 44.

“Plus, our Men of Distinction category for ages 21 and up,” Richardson added. “We didn’t have a teen category for ages 15 to 17, Miss for ages 18 to 29, or Miss Plus for sizes 12 and up for ladies ages 18 to 29.”

Each of the winners were crowned and received prizes and gifts.

“They received their regalia, which includes the crown and sash, or stole for the men, plus their national entry fee paid,” said Richardson. “In addition, the winners also receive prizes and gifts from sponsors.

The winners of the California pageant will compete at the national pageant on June 25, 2022. For more information visit the national organization’s Facebook page.

Those interested in competing in next year’s California pageant can visit the national website at AllWorldBeauties.com and let the organizers know. They will put you in touch with Richardson.



