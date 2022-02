For more information visit www.AntiochSpeedway.com

* Subject to Change

February 19 & 26, and March 5 – Open Practice

March 12 – Opening Day!! – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks

March 19 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Dwarf Cars

March 26 – Wingless Sprints, Limited Latemodels**, Mini Stocks, Dwarf Cars

April 2 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, Hard Tops / Winged Vintage Valley Sportsmen

*Subject to Change

April 9 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Limited Latemodels**

April 16 – ** Easter Egg Hunt ** – WMR Midgets, Mini Stocks, Wingless Sprint Cars, Dwarf Cars

April 23 – Wingless Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Modifeds, Hobby Stocks, Dwarf Cars

April 29/30 or 30/May 1st – Monster Trucks

May 7 – Mother’s Day – Mini Vans, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars

May 14 – ** Contra Costa County Fair **

Destruction Derby

May 21 – Wingless Sprint Cars, MCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Dwarf Cars

May 28 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Limited Latemodels**, Hard Tops / Winged Vintage Valley Sportsmen

* Subject to Change

June 4 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Dwarf Cars

June 11 – WMR Midgets, HUNT Magneto Series Wingless Sprint Cars, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks

June 18 – Lightning Sprints, Wingless Sprint Cars, Limited Latemodels**, Dwarf Cars

June 25 – Hetrick Memorial – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks

July 2 – Dark – No Races

July 9 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks

July 15 & 16 – Dwarf Car Nationals – 15th Dwarf Cars, Hobby Stocks, 16th Dwarf Cars, IMCA Stock Cars

July 23 – Wingless Sprint Cars, Limited Latemodels**, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks, Dwarf Cars

* Subject to Change

July 30 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Dwarf Cars

August 6 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks

August 13 – Lightning Sprint, Wingless Sprint Cars, Limited Latemodels**, 600 Non-Winged Micros

August 20 – WMR Midgets, Wingless Sprint Cars, Mini Stocks, Hard Tops / Winged Vintage Valley Sportsmen

August 27 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks

September 3 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars

September 10 & 11 – Monster Trucks

September 17 – **Championship Night #1** – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stocks Cars

* Subject to Change

September 24 – **Championship Night #2** – Wingless Sprint Cars, Hobby Stocks, Limited Latemodels**, with Guest Division WMR Midgets. (Championship Night is for Antioch Divisions ONLY!)

September 29-October 1st 0 West Coast Nationals Bill Bower Memorial – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars

October 8 – Donna Soares Memorial / Hall of Fame Night – Lightning Sprint Non-Winged Sprints, Wingless Sprint Cars, Limited Latemodels**, Dwarf Cars

October 15 – 200 lap Enduro $2000 to Win!

October 22 – Dwarf Car Mainia – Dwarf Cars, Hard Tops / Winged Vintage Valley Sportsman, Mini Stocks

October 28 & 29 – Hobby Nationals – Details TBA

November 25 – Wingless, 600 Non-Winged Micro Mini, Limited Latemodels**

November 26 – IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks

New Year – Pending…

* Subject to Change

**Super Stocks can NOT run with Limited Latemodels.

