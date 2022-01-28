In memoriam: Antioch resident Beatriz Elizabeth “Bea” Truxton passes at 89

Beatriz Elizabeth “Bea” Truxton

March 12, 1932 – January 28, 2022

Our dear mother, Beatriz Elizabeth Truxton, passed away January 28, 2022. Beatriz was born March 12, 1932, in Guayaquil Ecuador to Anibal Leon Barrera and Melania Medina Molina. She had two older sisters.

Beatriz married the love of her life, Perry Truxton, on December 16, 1950, in Ecuador after a whirlwind six-week courtship. They were two months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary when Perry passed away in 2010.

Beatriz made many friends in Central and South America and the Caribbean following Perry who worked for the Inter American Geodetic Survey headquartered in the Panama Canal Zone. During his service, they lived in Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Panama. In 1976, they moved to Alamogordo, NM. Beatriz and Perry continued to travel after Perry retired in 1985.

In her mid-60s, Beatriz decided to pursue education by first earning her G.E.D. and then continuing to earn her Associates of Art degree in 2008 at the Alamogordo branch of New Mexico State University. She also took many art classes, enjoying drawing and acrylic painting. She served students through a part-time job in the Language Lab as a Spanish tutor where she made many friends.

Beatriz enjoyed the beach and scuba diving when she was younger. She went camping because Perry promised her that she would not have to either cook or clean up! Beatriz and Perry were great dancers. Beatriz enjoyed animals. As a child, she had a monkey and an ocelot as a pet. She loved dogs. Her favorite breed was the beagle and favorite dog names were Ginger or Topsy!

Beatriz had a deep faith in her savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She taught her children to also have a deep faith in God. Beatriz loved traveling. She enjoyed visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made a priority to attend milestone events such as weddings, high school or college graduations and First Holy Communions.

In 2018, Beatriz went to live with her children. She lived with Roy in Tampa, FL before coming to live with Nellie in Antioch, CA. Beatriz joined the Antioch Senior Center where she participated in the painting activity. She also enjoyed going to the senior activity at the Celebration Center at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Brentwood, CA.

Beatriz is survived by her sons, Roy, Charlie (Vicki), and Stephen, and daughter Nellie (Brian) Beatty; grandchildren Emmanuel, Michael, Maureen, Elizabeth (Nathan) Blumhorst, Teresa, Jennifer, Katherine, Angela, Christopher, Sarah, Aaron, Rebecca, Annelise, and Maria; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Jacob, and Emrys; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank both Hospice of the East Bay and the staff at Spyglass Villas 2 for the wonderful care they gave to Beatriz. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Alzheimer’s Society in Beatriz Truxton’s name.

A funeral mass will be held on February 17, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Church, 971 O’Hara Ave, Oakley, CA 94561 at 12 p.m. with the rosary at 11 a.m. Interment is at Del Puerto & St. Mary’s Cemetery, 10800 CA-22, Patterson, CA 95363 at 11 a.m. February 18, 2022.



