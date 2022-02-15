«
Woman struck in hand from multiple gunshots fired from car in Antioch Tuesday evening

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, a female was shot in the hand in the 500 block of F Street in Antioch Tuesday, Feb. 15 about 5:30 PM

It is unknown if multiple subjects fired but multiple shots were fired from a vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.

