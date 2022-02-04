Suspect in Antioch double homicide arrested Sunday, victims identified Tuesday

Councilwoman shares that woman said she was potentially pregnant, and her mother said detective told her victim miscarried week prior; detective says he told her mother he didn’t know

By Darryl Saffold, Strategic Communications Officer, Antioch Police Department

UPDATE 2/01/2022 – Issued 2/4/2022

On January 30th, 2022, John Henderson Walton was arrested in connection to the murders of 30-year-old Alexis Parson and 15-year-old Malik El-Ameen that two days before. Parson and El-Ameen were positively identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office. It was determined both died from blunt force trauma. (See related article)

Walton Jr., 34 years old, is currently in police custody and is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on a no-bail warrant for murder. Additional information learned through the course of this investigation revealed that Walton had a non-extraditable warrant for his arrest for a domestic violence-related incident out of Georgia.

Following the autopsy, the Coroner confirmed that Parson was not pregnant.

This case is being presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, for formal charges.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

On January 29, 2022, at approximately 8:18 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch received a request for a welfare check on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way. A concerned citizen had not seen or heard from their neighbor in several days and was worried about them.

At approximately 8:21 PM, Antioch Officers arrived in the area and looked through a window to the apartment, when there was no answer at the front door. Upon looking through the window, Officers could see a black 15-year-old juvenile unresponsive on the floor.

Due to the concern for life, Officers forced entry into the apartment and found the juvenile was deceased. Worried about any other occupants inside the apartment, Officers searched for other people and located a 30-year-old female deceased in an upstairs room. Both victims suffered from obvious trauma and this incident was determined to be a homicide.

Antioch Investigators and Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene and were able to develop suspect information, which was broadcast to other police agencies throughout the Bay Area. An alert Redwood City officer located the suspect at a train station in Redwood City and took him into custody.

It was determined through this investigation that the 34-year-old suspect was in a relationship with the 30-year-old female and the 15-year-old male was the suspect’s biological son.

Parson Not Pregnant, Councilwoman Knew Victims

As previously reported, it was both rumored, as well as believed by District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker who shared that Parson was pregnant.

“I knew these humans. I worked with the mother and the son she was looking forward to (a) healthy baby,” the councilwoman wrote.

Asked if Parson had other children, Torres-Walker responded, “No. But she was looking forward to this baby.”

“This didn’t have to happen, but I guess politics matters more than people,” the councilwoman also wrote, referring to Mayor Lamar Thorpe not supporting or placing her proposal on a council agenda of hiring four more officers for the Sycamore area of Antioch, where the double homicide occurred. (See related articles here and here)

Saffold reiterated that the male suspect and woman who was killed were in a relationship. He added that they from Georgia where the suspect had outstanding warrants for domestic violence against her.

Councilwoman Shares Parson Said She Was Possibly Pregnant and Victim’s Mother Claims Detective Told Her She Had Miscarried

On Friday, February 4, 2022, Torres-Walker shared with the Herald what Parsons had told her about being pregnant.

“I thought I would share with you that my friend Alexis informed us before she was murdered that she was potentially pregnant and at risk of miscarrying due to pre-existing health conditions,” the councilwoman shared. “That was the last time I heard or saw her then she ends up dead.”

“The police department originally said she was, based on interactions with John’s family then after the Coroner’s report said she wasn’t pregnant,” Torres-Walker continued. “Then her mother said the detective told her she miscarried the week before. Pregnant or not this was tragic and shouldn’t have happened to anyone. I hope this sets the record straight.”

“I feel like you at least try to reach out and get both sides. So, thank you,” she added.

02/05/22 9:05 AM UPDATE: Saffold was asked late Friday night to confirm with the detective on the case what Torres-Walker said Parson’s mother shared with her.

Saffold responded, “from my understanding, per the autopsy, there were no signs of pregnancy or miscarriage. But I want to make sure. I may not get a response back tonight, though.”

“I spoke to the detective. He said he told the victim’s mother she was not pregnant and when she asked about a miscarriage, he said he didn’t know,” Saffold continued. “I confirmed with the other detective that attended the autopsy that she was not pregnant, nor did she miscarry.”

Police Won’t Yet Say When Murders Occurred

Saffold was asked when the murders occurred since the bodies weren’t discovered until Saturday night, the suspect was arrested on Sunday and the police are claiming the victims died several days before. He responded, “we aren’t releasing that information at this time.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



John Henderson Walton Jr.

