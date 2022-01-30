Double homicide takes lives of Antioch teen boy, woman in apartment Saturday night

The city’s second and third murders of the year; police seek the boy’s father as suspect

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, at approximately 8:18 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch received a request for a welfare check on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way. A concerned citizen had not seen or heard from their neighbor in several days and was worried about them.

At approximately 8:21 PM, Antioch Officers arrived in the area and looked through a window to the apartment, when there was no answer at the front door. Upon looking through the window, Officers could see a Black 15-year-old juvenile unresponsive on the floor.

Due to the concern for life, Officers forced entry into the apartment and found the juvenile was deceased. Worried for any other occupants inside the apartment, Officers searched for other people and located a 30-year-old Black female deceased in an upstairs room. Both victims suffered from obvious trauma and this incident was determined to be a homicide.

Antioch Investigators and Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene and were able to develop suspect information, which was broadcast to other police agencies throughout the Bay Area. An alert Redwood City officer located the suspect at a train station in Redwood City and took him into custody.

It was determined through this investigation that the 34-year-old Black male suspect was in a relationship with the 30-year-old female and the 15-year-old male was the suspect’s biological son.

No other information is being released at this time including the names of the victims or suspect.

Heartbreaking incidents like this can have a profound effect on our community. The Antioch Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of this unspeakable tragedy.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Whitaker at (925) 779-6890 or by emailing wwhitaker@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



