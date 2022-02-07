Antioch man arrested Saturday for armed robbery Friday had two replica firearms

Also had outstanding warrant from Tuolomne County

By Darryl Saffold, Strategic Communications Officer, Antioch Police Department

An armed robbery occurred in the 2700 block of Contra Loma Blvd. around 6:00 pm. on Friday, Feb. 4 and the suspect, 39-year-old Michael Scott of Antioch, was arrested on the Saturday the 5th. During his arrest, two replica firearms were located and confiscated from the suspect. It’s not known if they were used in the robbery.

Scott, described as a 6-foot-tall, 230 lb. Black male, also had a hoody with him with the words “Straight Outta Antioch” on the front in his possession at the time of his arrest (pictured above). He spent the stolen money, approximately $500.

In Antioch, our officers take tremendous pride in the cases they take on a patrol level. Officers often try to work them to the best of their ability and if they can resolve them as swiftly as possible. Some steps that are regularly taken on a patrol level are reviewing surveillance footage and may include writing warrants.

Keeping that in mind, over the weekend, our officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery where the victim was robbed at gunpoint. With little to go off, certain investigative steps were taken, and Officer Chandler was able to discover the identity of the suspect and wrote a warrant for his arrest.

The next day, Officers Amiri and Milner were conducting an extra patrol in an area known for suspicious activity and located the suspect responsible for the robbery the day prior. In addition to our warrant, it was also discovered the suspect had an additional warrant out of Tuolumne County. It’s unknown at this time what that warrant was for.

This is an example of the level of care our officers take when investigating crimes that occur in our city.

We do not rest or take days off when it comes to protecting or solving crimes for the citizens of Antioch. -6136

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Armed robbery suspect’s car 02-05-22 APD





Armed robbery suspect arrested 02-05-22 APD





Armed robbery suspect’s toy guns & hoody 02-05-22 APD

