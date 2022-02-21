Purse snatchers, armed robbery suspect arrested in Antioch over weekend

Robbed 7-11 of $25 using rock and knife

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, two purse snatchers and a suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store over the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 12:05 PM, officers responded to the area of Sycamore Drive and Auto Center Drive, for a report of a robbery. The victim’s purse was stolen. The next day at 2:21 PM Officer recognized the responsible, Donald Armour (age 22) and arrested him. The purse was located and returned to the victim. Unknown what city he is out of.

On Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3:25 AM officers responded to 3701 Sunset Lane (7-11) on a report of an armed robbery. Dispatch advised a subject entered the store and demanded cash and was threatening the clerk with a rock and a knife. The clerk handed over approximately $25.00 in cash. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect, identified as Nathanael Hatfield (age 38) was still on scene. Hatfield was detained without incident. Hatfield was booked into MDF.

On Sunday, Feb. 20 at 12:59 PM a woman was walking in the 2300 block of Sequoia Drive when Masaiyah Sharp (age 18) approached her and forcibly took her purse from her and ran through the trail behind Sequoia Drive. Officers circulated the area and located Sharp. Sharp was transported to MDF.

Unknown what city these people are out of.



