A’s another step closer to remaining in Oakland with new waterfront stadium

Oakland City Council votes to certify Final EIR

By Oakland Athletics

On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Oakland City Council voted to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for our waterfront ballpark project at Jack London Square. It follows las month’s unanimous vote by the Oakland Planning Commission recommending the council vote to certify the EIR.

This is a significant milestone for the project and comes after years of work with the City, local community members, and organizations to analyze and outline how our project will adhere to the highest of environmental standards. The project will clean up an industrial site with private dollars and return public access to the waterfront with more than 18 acres of public parks and open greenspace.

In addition, the council voted to approve a resolution requiring community benefits including local hire for jobs and to mitigate impacts to nearby neighborhoods, such as parking in Chinatown, and to West Oakland, following complaints by residents who spoke during the meeting from that neighborhood, as well as freight compatibility for the Port of Oakland.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a statement praising the council action in which she said, “Tonight’s action is more than a milestone — it’s a giant leap forward in our shared mission to create a regional destination that gives back our waterfront to the public, connects a new vibrant neighborhood to our downtown, and provides tens of thousands of good union jobs for our residents — and it does it all while keeping our beloved A’s rooted in Oakland.

Now that the Final Environmental Impact Report has been certified, the floor is set for negotiating robust community benefits that our residents demand and deserve, as well as the final development agreement.

Our waterfront ballpark is a once-in-a-generation project, creating transformative environmental and community benefits for Oakland, and setting the stage for more World Championships for our fans.

We thank our fans, community members, and civic leaders who shared their support during the EIR process and in public meetings. While this is the furthest we have come in securing a new ballpark in Oakland for the Athletics, we have more work to do. We now look forward to finalizing the development agreement and community benefits agreement before a vote later this year.

The city council will still have to approve a development agreement with the team, which is expected to occur sometime this summer, plus the A’s will need to obtain approvals on agreements with the Port, the Bay Conservation and Development Commission, and State Lands Commission.

To learn more about our waterfront ballpark at Jack London Square and the progress we’ve made to date, visit WeAreRooted.com.

Go A’s!

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Oakland A’s waterfront stadium entitlement milestones





A’s waterfront stadium rendering 1





A’s waterfront ballpark rendering





A’s waterfront stadium rendering 6





A’s waterfront stadium rendering 5





A’s waterfront stadium rendering 4





A’s waterfront stadium rendering 3





A’s waterfront stadium rendering 2

