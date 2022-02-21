“Palindrome days tend to be popular days for weddings at our office” – Acting Assistant Clerk-Recorder Wilson

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

The Contra Costa County Clerk’s Office is gearing up for a very special day on “Twosday,” with additional ceremonies available for the public on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Clerk-Recorder’s office has officiated weddings for couples on special palindrome dates in the past and traditionally, these days are very popular. A palindrome day has the same numbers in the date forward and backward.

22 ceremonies will be performed at the Contra Costa County Clerk’s office, located at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

“Palindrome days tend to be popular days for weddings at our office, and our staff is getting into the spirit this year with a very special “Twosday” coming up,” Acting Assistant Clerk-Recorder Laura Wilson said. “Sticking with the theme, we opened up additional appointments for county residents so we can officiate 22 appointments and they filled up almost immediately!”

Palindrome days don’t come around very often – this one only happens once each century – and when they do, the County Clerk’s Office sees an increase in wedding ceremony appointments. The office is officiating almost double the number of ceremonies usually offered in order to accommodate interest.

As with all ceremony appointments currently being offered onsite, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office takes precautions to keep constituents and staff safe. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Up to 5 guests may join the couple in the ceremony room.

All appointments for the “Twosday” ceremonies have been filled, and the County Clerk’s Office does not accept walk-in appointments at this time.

A marriage license must be obtained before a ceremony can be performed. Couples may purchase a license the same day as their ceremony appointment at the County Clerk’s office in Martinez. The fee for a public marriage license is $86, while a confidential license is $90. The civil marriage ceremony fee is $60.

For information about marriage license and ceremony services, go to https://www.ccclerkrec.us/ or call the office at 925-335-7900.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



