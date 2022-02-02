Antioch Police ask public’s help locating suspect in January murder near liquor store

Issue wanted poster

By Antioch Police Department

Antioch PD Detectives are requesting help in locating a murder suspect, Darvin David Heath. A felony warrant has been issued for Heath’s arrest for first-degree murder.

On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Heath shot and killed an Antioch resident in an unprovoked attack, in the middle of the day, in the parking lot of 2958 Delta Fair Boulevard, the location of Super Wine & Liquor. (See related article)

Heath is described as a black male, 62 years old, 5’9”, 165lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Heath is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information as to Heath’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Duffy at (925)779-6884 or at aduffy@antiochca.gov.



Murder suspect Darvin D Heath wanted poster APD

