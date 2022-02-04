Two shooting suspects arrested in Antioch, one for Wednesday afternoon shootout

Shootout in Sycamore area; one officer’s relentless efforts lead to arrest of suspect in another shooting

By Darryl Saffold, Strategic Communications Officer, Antioch Police Department

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 2:19 hours, there was a shootout between two subjects on Peppertree Way. One of the subjects was identified as 28-year-old Joshua Hawkins.

A warrant was later issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on Thursday, the 3rd.

Unfortunately, some residents of Antioch are all too familiar with “whodunit” stories. With that said, one of our intrepid officer’s diligence led to one of these mysteries being solved🕵️‍♂️.

Earlier this week, some of your fellow residents were subjected to numerous shots being fired in their neighborhood. Even while being startled after hearing the gunfire, nearby and vigilant security guards dialed 911.

Officer Milner was one of the officers dispatched to the scene. Even though there was very little in the way of initial information, Officer Milner worked tirelessly over the next few days.

Through Milner’s work ethic, he was able to discover the responsible party’s identity and gather evidence in this investigation. Armed with this information, Milner obtained a warrant and arrested the individual responsible for this incident.

Every day our officers are solving cases and doing their best to keep the city safe. This was just one great example of the work ethic and determination that our officers pride themselves in. Great work Officer Milner! -6136



