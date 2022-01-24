Police seek suspects in shooting death of man near Antioch liquor store Monday afternoon

Resident reported seeing someone giving the victim CPR.

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, CA – Today, Monday 24, 2022 at approximately 2:16 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch began receiving numerous 911 calls of gunshots being fired in the area of 2958 Delta Fair Boulevard, the location of Super Wine & Liquor. Additional information that was provided indicated a subject was on the ground in the parking lot, who appeared to have been struck by gunfire and was in critical condition. Supplementary witness accounts informed Dispatch that an unidentified vehicle drove away from the area at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 2:19 PM, Antioch Officers arrived in the area and noticed an unresponsive Black male adult approximately in his 50’s, lying motionless in the parking lot. After life-saving measures were attempted by officers, the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man has not yet been identified.

According to an Antioch resident who first informed the Herald at 2:30 p.m., “shooting corner of Delta Fair and Gentrytown. Guy on the ground receiving CPR. Whole corner is taped off for a crime scene.”

Another resident reported to the Herald at 3:05 p.m., that it “looks like somebody shot somebody because there was a body, police cars over there by the checking cash and that liquor store right across the street from that laundry place.”

Please avoid this area, as this is an active crime scene.

Due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation, no further information is available to be released at this time.

This information is made available by the Support Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Duffy at (925) 779-8940 or at aduffy@antiochca.gov. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Avoid Area graphic

