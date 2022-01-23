«

Following complaint of a man exposing himself, parolee arrested on outstanding warrant in Antioch Sunday morning

Antioch Police arrest parolee Andre Powell in the parking lot across from City Hall on W. 2nd Street, Sunday morning, Jan. 23, 2022. Photo by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

A man was arrested along Antioch’s waterfront across from City Hall, Sunday morning, after Antioch Police received a complaint about a male exposing himself. An officer on the scene said the man was a wanted parolee.

According to APD Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, “he was on parole for a being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

“Officers were dispatched to the area of Monica’s (Riverview restaurant) for a call of a male exposing himself. Officers stopped Andre Powell (born in 1978) who matched the description and found that he was a Parolee at large,” Saffold explained. “It doesn’t say how he violated his parole in the warrant, but his primary offense was felon in possession of a firearm.”

Powell could be heard saying to police, as they placed him in the back of a police van, “you’re violating my rights.”

