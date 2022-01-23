Following complaint of a man exposing himself, parolee arrested on outstanding warrant in Antioch Sunday morning

By Allen D. Payton

A man was arrested along Antioch’s waterfront across from City Hall, Sunday morning, after Antioch Police received a complaint about a male exposing himself. An officer on the scene said the man was a wanted parolee.

According to APD Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, “he was on parole for a being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

“Officers were dispatched to the area of Monica’s (Riverview restaurant) for a call of a male exposing himself. Officers stopped Andre Powell (born in 1978) who matched the description and found that he was a Parolee at large,” Saffold explained. “It doesn’t say how he violated his parole in the warrant, but his primary offense was felon in possession of a firearm.”

Powell could be heard saying to police, as they placed him in the back of a police van, “you’re violating my rights.”



