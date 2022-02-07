Antioch Council to consider final redistricting maps, possibly choose one Tuesday night

Special redistricting workshop at 6:00 p.m. for public input and possibly choose final map

Map 91 drawn by member of the public; Map B drawn by council’s consultant

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting Tuesday night, February 8, the Antioch City Council will consider two final maps for redrawing the boundaries of the city council districts for the next 10 years. (See related article)

Of the two finalists, Map 91 was drawn and submitted by a member of the public using the online mapping tool on the City’s website and uses major streets and the canal as the dividers. The other, Map B was created by the consultants of Q2 hired by the council and keeps things much the same.

At the January 26 meeting, the council members were asked to winnow the 13 map alternatives were narrowed down to two. Mayor Lamar Thorpe and District 4 Council Member rejected all of the maps submitted by the public and supported Map B. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica, who represents District 2, and District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock supported Map 91. District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker was the only member to offer support for two maps, initially Maps A and B. Then when no other council member supported Map A, she gave her support to Map 91 instead. Both maps were then advanced to Tuesday’s meeting for discussion and a possible vote to choose the final map.

Special Workshop at 6:00 p.m.

The council will hold a special workshop at 6:00 p.m. The staff report for the item reads, “It is recommended that the City Council receive public comment and select the Final Redistricting Map redefining the boundaries of all City Council electoral districts of the City.”

Regular Meeting

During the regular council meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. the council will hold the public hearing on redistricting, which is item 5.

The meeting can be viewed in-person in the Council Chambers at 200 H Street and are televised live on Comcast channel 24, AT&T U-verse channel 99, or live stream at www.antiochca.gov/government/city-council-meetings.

Public Comments

Members of the public wishing to provide public comment may do so one of the following ways (#2 pertains to the Zoom Webinar):

Fill out an online speaker card by 3:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting located at: , https://www.antiochca.gov/speaker_card . Provide oral public comments during the meeting by clicking the following link to register in advance to access the meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://www.antiochca.gov/speakers

– You will be asked to enter an email address and a name. Your email address will not be disclosed to the public. After registering, you will receive an email with instructions on how to connect to the meeting.

– When the mayor announces public comments, click the “raise hand” feature in Zoom. For instructions on using the “raise hand” feature in Zoom, visit: https://www.antiochca.gov/raise_hand. When calling into the meeting using the Zoom Webinar telephone number, press *9 on your telephone keypad to “raise your hand”. Please ensure your Zoom client is updated so staff can enable your microphone when it is your turn to speak.

Email comments to cityclerk@ci.antioch.ca.us by 3:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting. The comment will be read into the record at the meeting (350 words maximum, up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the mayor). IMPORTANT: Identify the agenda item in the subject line of your email if the comment is for Announcement of Community Events, Public Comment, or a specific agenda item number. No one may speak more than once on an agenda item or during “Public Comments”.

All emails received by 3:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting will be entered into the record or the meeting. Speakers will be notified shortly before they are called to speak.



Share this:



Antioch Finalist Draft Map Demographics 01-26-22





ACC Finalist Draft Maps 91 & B 020822

