Suspected drunk driver involved in two possible hit-and-runs in Antioch, Saturday night

By Allen D. Payton

Following a call to dispatch shortly after 10:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Antioch Police investigated a silver Chrysler 300 parked on Kodiak Drive with its lights still on, believed to be involved in a hit-and-run. A witness standing near the parked car said the driver of that car hit their car on Golden Bear Drive before heading down Kodiak which dead ends at Morro Drive. It appeared the driver left the vehicle after it became disabled due to a damaged right front tire and wheel.

Another witness saw the car make a three-point turn at the end of Kodiak, almost striking another car, and sparks emanating from beneath the car as the driver headed south on Kodiak. That same witness saw what appeared to be the driver, described as an overweight Hispanic man in his late 20’s or 30’s, abandon the vehicle, and stumble and sway side-to-side as he walked down Kodiak and then head west on Morro Drive.

Another witness said the driver may have also hit another car on Fawn Hill Way, as well.

Soon after, Antioch Police Officers detained a man outside a multi-family housing complex on Morro Drive, who fit the description of the man seen walking down Kodiak. A witness was driven to that location and positively identified the man as the one walking away from the area of the vehicle.

The suspect could be heard talking with the officers and the word insulin was mentioned. Asked if the man was diabetic an officer said that’s part of the pre-booking questions they have to ask. But that “he was hammered.”

Another officer said he was having the suspect’s car towed and another officer said he was going to the hospital with the suspect. Another witness whose car was struck on Golden Bear Drive said the driver also hit another car on that street.

Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold was asked for any additional details about noon on Monday.

