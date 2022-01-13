One of two suspects in November murder of Richmond man at Antioch gas station arrested

Second suspect identified, both from Antioch

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department announced, today, Jan. 13, 2022, that on Dec. 8, 2021, Raymond Elijah Jenkins, 24 years old of Antioch, was arrested in connection to the Nov. 10, 2021 murder of 25-year-old Johnta White of Richmond and is currently in-custody. Additionally, another suspect involved in the unprovoked homicide of White has been identified as Robert Matthews, 23 years old, also of Antioch. (See APD announcement about Matthews)

Another victim, a 30-year-old Antioch man was shot at the scene. A felony warrant for his arrest has been issued for murder and attempted murder related to this incident. There are no additional updates at this time.

On Nov. 11, 2021, White was pronounced deceased at a local trauma center.

As reported previously, on Nov. 10, 2021, Officers responded to the report of shots fired at the Sinclair Gas Station located at 3720 Lone Tree Way. Moments later, a local hospital called APD dispatch and stated two shooting victims arrived at the emergency room. One of victims was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the other sustained a gunshot wound to his head. At the time of this writing, one of the victims is in grave condition and the other is in critical condition. The suspects are still outstanding. Investigators are actively following up on suspect leads.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Whitaker at (925) 779-6890 or by emailing wwhitaker@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



