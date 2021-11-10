Two men seriously injured in shooting at Antioch gas station Wednesday morning

Police block lanes on Lone Tree Way near Sutter Delta backing up traffic

By Sergeant Brian Rose #4309, Antioch Police Department, Field Services Bureau

On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 10:50 a.m., Antioch Police officers responded to the report of shots fired at the Sinclair Gas Station located at 3720 Lone Tree Way. Moments later, a local hospital called APD dispatch and stated two shooting victims, both adult males, arrived at the emergency room. One of victims was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the other sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

At the time of this writing, one of the victims is in grave condition and the other is in critical condition. The suspects are still outstanding. Investigators are actively following up on suspect leads.

Multiple bullet casings could be seen between the door to the gas station convenience store and closest set of pumps. In addition, police had some of the lanes on Lone Tree Way near Sutter Delta Medical Center blocked off backing up traffic.

Information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Whitaker at (925) 779-6890 or by emailing wwhitaker@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



