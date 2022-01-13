«

Antioch Police ask public’s help locating murder suspect in Nov. gas station shooting

Source: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Antioch Police Detectives are requesting help in locating murder suspect Robert Mathews. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest for first degree murder and attempted murder with gang enhancements.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Matthews shot and killed Johnta White in an unprovoked attack, in the middle of the day, at a busy gas station on Lone Tree Way. (See related article)

Another suspect in the shooting was arrested in December and is currently in custody. (See related article)

Matthews is described as a black male, 23 years old, 5’10”, 200lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthews is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information with his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Whitaker at (925) 779-6890.

 

