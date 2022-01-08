APAPA donates $10,000 to Antioch Chinese History Museum and Planning Project

SACRAMENTO – To fulfill their commitment made in June, the founders of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA), C.C. and Regina Yin, presented a donation of $10,000 for the Antioch Chinese History Museum and Planning Project in December. The Yin’s commitment was made during the signing ceremony of the Antioch City Council’s resolution apologizing for the city’s residents for their racism against Chinese immigrants in the late 1800’s. (See related article)

Other APAPA leaders, Henry Yin, Chair of the APAPA Bay Area Region, Marsha Golangco, Chair of the APAPA Tri-Valley Chapter, Joe Johal, National Board Member, and APAPA National Executive Director Henry Chang joined the Yin family at the APAPA National Headquarters in Sacramento on December 14, 2021, to present the donation to Antioch community leaders and elected officials.

Dwayne Eubanks, president of the Antioch Historical Museum and Hansel Ho, representing Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe also presented a certificate of appreciation to APAPA. The $10,000 donation will be used to establish a Chinese historical exhibit at the museum in Antioch.

Earlier in the year, the Antioch City Council issued a formal apology to all early Chinese immigrants and their early descendants hoping to rectify the lingering consequences of the mistreatment of Chinese immigrants that took place more than 140 years ago. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe presented the apology and resolution to the community and supporters, including the Yins, representing APAPA. City leaders also pledged to create a Chinatown Historic District to include murals and museum exhibits to highlight the city’s vast and important Asian history and contributions.

Chinese immigrants arrived during the Gold Rush, and many were instrumental in the construction of the U.S. transcontinental railroad and building the Delta’s levee system resulting in the reclaiming of over 550,000 acres on over 50 man-made islands. While Chinese immigrants made positive contributions to California’s history during this time period, they were demonized and often mistreated. According to media reports at the time, Antioch’s Chinatown was burned to the ground and Chinese immigrants were forced to follow a county law that did not allow them to be outside after sundown.

“While the injustices of the past cannot erase Antioch’s dark history, the admission of racial wrongdoings is a critical step in healing. APAPA commends Antioch city leaders for being the first city in California to issue a formal apology to Chinese immigrants and descendants for the past discrimination and injustices,” said C.C. and Regina Yin. “The city’s pledge to build a Chinese historical district will help to educate many about our rich history and we are delighted to see this APAPA donation go toward a good cause. Our wish now is to move towards a brighter future to build a stronger state and country.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



APAPA check to Antioch Historical Museum





APAPA Logo





APAPA Antioch Historical Society check presentation

