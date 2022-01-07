Antioch Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Citizen, Business, Youth, Non-Profit of the Year and COVID Heroes at 2022 Gala

Deadline to submit nominations is January 31st

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating outstanding citizens, businesses, youth, organizations and COVID Heroes at this year’s Inaugural Gala and Recognition Dinner. This premier event will be held on Friday, March 11th at the Lone Tree Golf and Event Center.

The Chamber is looking for your help with nominations so that we can recognize those that went above and beyond. There are so many citizens that stepped up during the tumultuous times that have come with the COVID-19 virus, and we want to say thank you to them.

The evening will recognize Citizen of the Year-Lifetime Achievement and Most Impact; Business of the Year – large and small; Youth of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and we are adding a special category this year specific to COVID Heroes. It is time to celebrate and thank those members of our community that have risen to the occasion and become our heroes.

If you know of a Citizen, Business, Student or Non-Profit that you would like to recognize, please visit https://antiochchamber.com/2022-inaugural-gala-and-awards-ceremony/ to download the application that best fits and submit to our office by January 31, 2022

Antioch Chamber Citizen of the Year for 2021

Antioch Chamber Business of the Year for 2021

Antioch Chamber Youth of the Year for 2021

Antioch Chamber Non-Profit of the Year for 2021

Antioch Chamber COVID Hero

About the Chamber

Since 1938, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce has been providing services to local businesses to help them –and our city – succeed. The mission of the Chamber is to promote the Antioch Community, to represent and advocate for businesses with government, to help businesses to grow and to thrive through networking and educational opportunities, and to help create economic growth and jobs for our region. For more information about the Chamber, its members, and its services, visit www.antiochchamber.com.



