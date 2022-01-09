Pledges to continue work in Congress for Contra Costa; if re-elected will continue to represent portions of Antioch; lists his endorsements

CONTRA COSTA, CA – The DeSaulnier for Congress Campaign announced the launch of the congressman’s re-election effort for California’s newly drawn 10th Congressional district, as approved by the California Citizens’ Redistricting Commission (CCRC) on Monday, Dec. 20th. Mark DeSaulnier has represented Concord and Contra Costa County in Congress since 2015 and vows to continue to work hard for his constituents, fighting for working families.

Th 10th District encompasses most of Contra Costa County, including Lamorinda, the San Ramon Valley, Concord, Clayton, Clyde, Pacheco, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, and portions of Martinez in Central County, and in East County, Brentwood, Oakley, Bethel Island, Knightsen and portions of Antioch, plus portions of Dublin in Alameda County. DeSaulnier currently represents portions of Antioch and will continue to do so if re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Throughout my time in Congress, my guiding principle has always been this: I work for you,” said Congressman DeSaulnier. “It’s been my honor to represent this area for nearly three decades, on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, in the California State Legislature, and for the past six years as a Member of Congress. My priority has always been serving the people of Contra Costa and making our voices heard during the tough fights, when it matters most.”

DeSaulnier lives in Concord where he raised his two sons, Tristan and Tucker, and opened and operated a small business, TR’s restaurant.

He’s also spent three decades as a public servant: representing his community on the Concord City Council, as Mayor of Concord, as a three-term Contra Costa County Supervisor, in the California State Legislature, and currently as a Member of Congress.

As Supervisor, he served on the California Air Resources Board, the Association of Bay Area Governments, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. He was elected to the State Assembly in 2006 where he served one term and received the distinction of being the first freshman in history to chair the Assembly Transportation Committee. DeSaulnier was elected to two terms in the California State Senate in 2008 and 2012 where he served as Chair of the California State Senate Transportation and Housing Committee. During his time in Congress, DeSaulnier has been honored to represent California’s 11th Congressional District including Richmond, El Cerrito, Kensington, and Pittsburg, now in the new 8th District, and looks forward to continuing to serve them in 2022.

Congressman DeSaulnier is running for re-election to fight against the reckless Republican agenda and move our nation forward by:

Ensuring every American has access to quality, affordable health insurance and care;

Confronting racial injustice;

Creating national common sense gun violence reforms;

Helping America’s students receive a quality education without being shackled by debt;

Protecting Medicare and Social Security;

Safeguarding the environment;

Overseeing the largest investment in our nation’s infrastructure in modern history, and

Ensuring government is accountable to the public.

The campaign is proud to announce the following endorsements:

Alex Padilla, United States Senator for California

Karen Bass, United States Representative (CA)

Jared Huffman, United States Representative (CA)

Barbara Lee, United States Representative (CA)

Doris Matsui, United States Representative (CA)

Eric Swalwell, United States Representative (CA)

Mike Thompson, United States Representative (CA)

George Miller, Former United States Representative (CA)

Rosa DeLauro, United States Representative (CT)

Betty T. Yee, California State Controller

Ricardo Lara, California Insurance Commissioner

Rob Bonta, Attorney General of California

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Tom Torlakson, Former California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Steve Glazer, California State Senator

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, California State Assemblymember

Tim Grayson, California State Assemblymember

Diane Burgis, Supervisor, Contra Costa County

Federal Glover, Supervisor, Contra Costa County

John Gioia, Supervisor, Contra Costa County

Karen Mitchoff, Supervisor, Contra Costa County

Diana Becton, District Attorney, Contra Costa County

Lynn Mackey, Superintendent of Schools, Contra Costa County

Holly Tillman, Vice Mayor, City of Clayton

Julie Pierce, Former Mayor, City of Clayton

Dominic Aliano, Mayor, City of Concord

Carlyn Obringer, Council Member, City of Concord

Edi E. Birsan, Council Member, City of Concord

Tim McGallian, Council Member, City of Concord

Newell Arnerich, Mayor, Town of Danville

Teresa Gerringer, Mayor, City of Lafayette

Susan Candell, Council Member, City of Lafayette

Cameron Burks, Former Council Member, City of Lafayette

Rob Shroder, Mayor of the City of Martinez

Lara DeLaney, Council Member, City of Martinez

Mark Ross, Council Member, City of Martinez

Dennis Fay, Mayor, City of Orinda

Amy R. Worth, Council Member, City of Orinda

Inga Miller, Council Member, City of Orinda

Kevin Wilk, Council Member, City of Walnut Creek

Cindy Darling, Council Member, City of Walnut Creek

Michael Harris, Mayor, City of Pleasant Hill

Sue Noack, Council Member, City of Pleasant Hill

Matthew Rinn, Council Member, City of Pleasant Hill

Ken Carlson, Councilmember, City of Pleasant Hill

Merl Craft, Council Member, City of Pittsburg

Tom Butt, Mayor, City of Richmond

Gabriel Quinto, Mayor, City of El Cerrito

Lisa Motoyama, Mayor Pro Tem, City of El Cerrito

Janet Abelson, Council Member, City of El Cerrito

Paul Fadelli, Council Member, City of El Cerrito

Rita Xavier, Mayor, City of San Pablo

Abel Pineda, Council Member, City of San Pablo

Linda Mayo, Trustee, Mt. Diablo Unified School District

Mae Torlakson, Vice Chair, Ambrose Recreation and Park District in Bay Point

Judy Walters, Ph.D., President, Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board

Fernando Sandoval, Vice President, Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board

Rebecca Barrett, Board Trustee, Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board

Andy Li, Board Trustee, Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board

John E. Marquez, Board Trustee, Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board



