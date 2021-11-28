«
Four wanted for grand theft in smash and grab robbery of Antioch drug store Saturday night

By Corporal James Colley #4705, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On November 27, at approximately 8:36 pm, APD Officers responded to Walgreens, located at 3416 Deer Valley Road on a report of four subjects looting the store. Upon APD arrival, officers learned three Black male adults and one Black female adult, wearing COVID-19 style masks and hoodie-style sweatshirts, entered the store, and ran directly toward the cosmetic section. Once in the cosmetic section, the subjects used hammers to smash open the locked plexiglass cases and stole approximately $2,400-worth of products. No suspects were apprehended and there were no injuries reported by Walgreens staff.

The incident is described as grand theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

