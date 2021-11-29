Following pursuit into Oakley 13-year-old Concord boy arrested for Oakland carjacking Sunday morning

By Sergeant R. Hoffman #4515, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at approximately 2:55 am, Antioch Police officers located a vehicle taken in an Oakland carjacking driving on L Street near Sycamore Drive. Officers were notified that the suspects in this carjacking were armed with firearms.

The vehicle led officers on a pursuit through Antioch and into Oakley. Ultimately, the vehicle lost control on Main Street in Oakley and drove over the center median and collided into a decorative boulder in the Starbucks parking lot located in the 2100 block of Main Street. Officers located a male running from the vehicle and eventually apprehended him, with help from Oakley PD, after a lengthy search throughout the surrounding neighborhood. The apprehended subject was identified as a 13-year-old male from Concord.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



