Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K. to host Toy Drive, Car Show at Lumpy’s Sunday, Dec. 5

The event will support former Center for the San Francisco 49ers and Antioch native Jeremy Newberry’s non-profit organization, Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K. which stands for Benefiting Leagues Offering Children Kindness. It provides underprivileged children the opportunity to participate in sports by sponsoring scholarships and equipment to youth programs. For more information visit www.facebook.com/NewberrysBlock.

Newberry Toy Drive 12-5-21


