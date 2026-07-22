So Big Preschool to hold open house July 23rd

At the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds)

“It’s a ‘free to be me’ preschool where the students can use their imaginations.” Director Mary Halbasch

By Allen D. Payton

So Big Preschool invites the community to join them for their Open House, Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 4:30-6:30 PM and “discover what makes our school such a special place to learn and grow! Come meet our amazing teachers, tour our classrooms, explore our curriculum, drop off school supplies and get all your questions answered before the new school year begins,” says Director Mary Halbasch.

Director Mary Halbasch welcomes all to So Big Preschool. Photos by Allen D. Payton

The preschool has been open since 1955 and she’s been here since 2008.

“Two doctors’ wives in Antioch started it so their children could play and learn with other children because there was no daycare or preschools in the 50’s,” she shared.

“The parents come in and participate in their children’s education if they want to,” Halbasch explained. “First-time parents don’t know what to expect. That’s why they’re here. We let them know what’s appropriate to know for each age.”

“We work with Los Medanos College students in ECE90 who need practicum hours. So, I have student teachers work with me. Each semester I have two to four,” she continued. “They work on a project approach, come in, get to know the students and then pick a topic from their child’s interest. The student teachers direct it and the parents participate.”

Mary’s grandson was one of her five students during the spring.

“We do field trips, here,” Halbasch shared.

“Since one student teacher was working on birds and the other on gardening, our next field trip was to Big Break in Oakley,” she said during the Spring Semester.

“It’s a non-profit organization. Jameelah Smith is the Board President,” Halbasch stated. “Currently we don’t have other members on the board of directors.”

During spring, she had five students and they all graduated this year.

“That covers the cost of rent from the Fairgrounds and insurance. I work for free,” Halbasch said.

The preschool can have up to 25 children as a licensed community care facility.

They’re governed, regulated and inspected by the state with surprise visits she shared.

So Big Preschool offers an outdoor playground and has some turtles, too.

Halbasch formerly worked in law enforcement as a patrol officer in Crescent City.

But when her daughter started preschool Mary decided that’s what she wanted to do, went and got her Early Childhood Education degree and started at Little LuLu’s in Antioch. She later started Cornerstone Christian Preschool.

When the director at So Big retired, Halbasch applied for the position and was hired.

“I like it where the children can be themselves which is what So Big is all about,” she shared. “It’s a ‘free to be me’ preschool where the students can use their imaginations.”

The classes are open 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

“Friday is our deep clean day. We sanitize everything and get it all cleaned up,” Halbasch added.

Mary’s grandson plays with the chickens in the coop.

The cost for two days a week is $200 per month, three days is $300 and four days is $400.

“Because the tuition is low, we ask the parents to help with the maintenance, including cleaning and yard work,” she said.

“We’re considered a ‘play-based’ preschool and we have a complete Kindergarten Readiness program,” Halbasch added. “We do the American flag salute. I pray with the students.”

“I love to teach life cycles,” she continued. “In the fall we bought baby chicks and now they’re grown and we’re gathering eggs every day.”

“We love the kids, here. I try to make sure they’re safe. They ride their bikes and play outside in the enclosed playground. They have so much fun,” Halbasch concluded.

So Big Preschool’s old (left) and new (right) signs on the wall near the playground.

You’re Invited!

“We can’t wait to welcome new and returning families for an evening of fun, learning and excitement as we get ready for another wonderful school year,” Mary said.

So Big Preschool is located at 1201 W. 10th Street, Antioch, inside the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds).

Questions? Give them a call at (925) 489-4890. See you there!

For more information visit sobigpreschool.org.



So Big Preschool playground & turtles





So Big Preschool inside





So Big Preschool Mary’s grandson in chicken coop





So Big Preschool logo





So Big Preschool old & new signs





So Big Preschool Director Mary Halbasch welcomes





So Big Preschool Open House 07-23-26

