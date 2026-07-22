Antioch Police to hold Backpack Drive July 25

By Antioch Police Department

Join us this Saturday, July 25th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Target as we collect donations for our annual Backpack Drive! This will support local families in need and help students in the Antioch Unified School District start the school year ready to succeed. If you are unable to attend, you can still donate by utilizing our QR code for our Amazon Wishlist. Last year, thanks to your incredible generosity, we donated 300 backpacks, let’s beat that record this year!

Where: Target (5769 Lone Tree Way, Antioch)

When: Saturday, July 25th | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Thank you for supporting our community’s kids!



APD Backpack Drive 072526

