Photos: Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder’s Office

By Dawn Kruger, Community and Media Relations Coordinator, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

Martinez, CA – Love is hitting the fast lane this summer. The Contra Costa County Clerk‑Recorder’s Office is excited to announce a special Destination Wedding Event at the iconic Cobra Experience Museum in Martinez on Friday, August 7, 2026. Ride into forever at this very special location.

The Cobra Experience Museum, known for its stunning collection of Shelby American classics—offers a bold, elegant automotive backdrop for couples ready to begin their journey together. Amid beautifully restored cars and the museum’s dynamic atmosphere, couples will exchange vows in a venue that blends romance with horsepower.

Event Details

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Location: Cobra Experience Museum, Martinez, CA

Cobra Experience Museum, Martinez, CA Appointments: Limited appointments available — call 925‑335‑7900 to reserve.

“Weddings mark the beginning of a lifelong adventure, and this year’s event at the Cobra Experience Museum captures that spirit perfectly,” said Kristin B. Connelly, Contra Costa County Clerk‑Recorder and Commissioner of Marriages. “Our team is excited to partner with this very special location in our county to provide an affordable, unique wedding experience.”

Whether planning an intimate elopement or a vow renewal, the Clerk‑Recorder’s staff will ensure a seamless, memorable experience for couples and up to 20 of their friends and family. Spaces are limited and filling quickly, so don’t wait to reserve your appointment.

How to Reserve

To schedule your wedding or vow renewal, contact the Contra Costa County Clerk‑Recorder’s Office at 925‑335‑7900. Staff will assist with appointment scheduling and answer any questions.

Couples must purchase a license before their ceremony appointment at the County Clerk‑Recorder’s office in Martinez.

Fees

Public Marriage License: $95

$95 Confidential Marriage License: $100

$100 Destination Wedding Ceremony Fee: $120



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