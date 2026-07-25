Antioch Multicultural Festival postponed until 2027

By Antioch Recreation Department

Thank you for your excitement and support for Antioch’s Fifth Annual Multicultural Festival.

After careful consideration, this year’s festival has been postponed until 2027. While we’re disappointed we won’t gather this year, we’re looking forward to bringing our community an even more memorable celebration of the diverse cultures that make Antioch so special.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Stay tuned for future updates!

For other Antioch events visit www.antiochca.gov/266/Recreation-Department.



Multicultural Festival postponed until 2027

