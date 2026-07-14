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Antioch Police to hold Neighborhood Watch meeting July 16th

Location of and access to Paradise Skate Roller Rink. Source: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

We will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch community meeting on July 16th at 6:00 p.m. at Paradise Skate Roller Rink, 1201 W. 10th Street, Antioch (entrance at W. 10th & O Streets). During the meeting, we will provide updates and discuss any issues or concerns. We encourage you to attend, as this is a valuable opportunity to ask questions, receive helpful information, and engage directly with your Police Department. A photo of the meeting location is attached for your convenience.


the attachments to this post:


APD Neighborhood Watch mtg location map 071626


This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 14th, 2026 at 4:29 pm and is filed under Community, News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

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