Antioch Police to hold Neighborhood Watch meeting July 16th

Location of and access to Paradise Skate Roller Rink. Source: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

We will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch community meeting on July 16th at 6:00 p.m. at Paradise Skate Roller Rink, 1201 W. 10th Street, Antioch (entrance at W. 10th & O Streets). During the meeting, we will provide updates and discuss any issues or concerns. We encourage you to attend, as this is a valuable opportunity to ask questions, receive helpful information, and engage directly with your Police Department. A photo of the meeting location is attached for your convenience.



APD Neighborhood Watch mtg location map 071626

