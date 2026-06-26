NBA basketball tournament fundraiser for Antioch school supply giveaway

Velma Wilson to sing National Anthem before July 3rd game

By Allen D. Payton

Tickets are available to the California Classic NBA Tournament on July 3rd to support the 4 Ever Me Foundation’s 14th Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway. The public is encouraged to purchase tickets for themselves or for foster and group homes to take their youth.

“This is such an awesome opportunity to bring children out to see the games,” said Founder Claryssa Wilson.

Friday’s games include the Miami Heat vs. the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m. and the Warriors vs. Lakers at 7:30 p.m.

$5 from each ticket, starting at $35 and up, will support the Giveaway scheduled for Saturday, August 1st.

California Classic games will include rookies selected in the 2026 NBA Draft along with players competing to make the NBA and G League regular season rosters.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance each day will receive a California Classic Commemorative Pin. For more information visit California Classic presented by CarMax | Chase Center.



California Classic Basketball Game 7-3-26

