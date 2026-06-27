American Discovery 250 Relay to stop in Walnut Creek, Clayton, Antioch and Oakley July 6-8

Source: American Discovery Trail

Longest continuous, non-motorized coast-to-coast relay in world history begins July 1st in California

By Dave Whitson, Director, 250 Relay, American Discovery Trail Society

Starting next Wednesday, July 1st, the American Discovery Trail Society (ADTS) celebrates the outdoors and 250 years of our independence with the American Discovery 250 Relay— a 6,800-mile (11,000 km) journey along the entire American Discovery Trail from California to Delaware. This event will be the longest continuous, non-motorized relay in world history. Participants will carry specialized batons carrying a replica of the Declaration of Independence. (See related article)

Source: American Discovery Trail

The FIRST WEEK highlights are as follows :

Wednesday, July 1st: Relay begins at Point Reyes National Seashore at Limantour Beach. Members of the 1980-81 HikaNation event will be on hand to help start the relay. This event inspired the establishment of the American Discovery Trail, and details can be found in the attachment, below. The relay will start at 8:30 AM PT.

Saturday, July 4th: The Relay crosses the Golden Gate Bridge. A July 4th party hosted by Pier 39 takes place from 11AM to NOON.

Monday, July 6th UC Berkeley, CA to Heather Farms Walnut Creek, CA. Start time: 8AM

Tuesday, July 7th: Heather Farms Walnut Creek, CA to Antioch Community Park, CA. Start time: 8:30AM

Tuesday, July 7th: City of Clayton Welcome. Noon to 1PM. Contact Chris Karney, chrisk@claytonca.gov or 925-943-2680.

Wednesday, July 8th: Antioch Community Park, CA to Sacramento – William Land Park, CA. Start time: 7:30AM

Wednesday, July 8th: City of Oakley Welcome. Time TBA. Contact Troy Faulk, Faulk@ci.oakley.ca.us or 925-625-7038.

Time TBA. Contact Troy Faulk, Faulk@ci.oakley.ca.us or 925-625-7038. Wednesday, July 8th: Yolo County Welcome. Noon to 1PM. Contact Terry Selk, terry@visityolo.com or 530-297-1900

MAP OF FIRST WEEK:

Source: American Discovery Trail

For a complete calendar, please visit: discoverytrail.org/adt-relay-calendar.

Interested participants or teams are asked to register for FREE at discoverytrail.org/america-250-relay. Runners, cyclists, hikers, wheelchair users and horseback riders are all encouraged to take part. We also encourage interest from those who wish to help with logistics, welcoming events or sponsorships.

About the American Discovery Trail

The American Discovery Trail is the nation’s first non-motorized coast-to-coast trail. It runs for 6,800 miles through 15 states and Washington, D.C. The route incorporates numerous local, state, and national trails, with most of them designed for walking, hiking, and running and for bicycle and equestrian use. It connects scores of scenic and historic trails, backcountry roads, national parks and forests plus thousands of state and local properties of historic, cultural and natural significance. Users can experience their local environment, or the 23 ecosystems the trail passes through – deserts, mountains, forests, waterfronts, and plains. You can learn more about the ADT by visiting www.discoverytrail.org.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Hikanation Historical Info





American Discovery 250 Relay Unite Our Land





ADR250 Join the Journey





American Discovery 250 Relay Week 1 Map

