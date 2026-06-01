Antioch man arrested for shooting another Monday morning

Antioch Police response to the scene included SWAT personnel during the standoff Monday morning, June 1, 2026. Photos: (Left) Antioch PD. (Right) Courtesy of ContraCosta.news.

Following standoff

By Lt. Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On June 1, 2026, at approximately 6:34 AM, Antioch Police officers responded to the 1100 block of W. 9th Street following reports of shots fired in front of a residence.

Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until personnel from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local trauma center and is currently reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, officers identified a suspect and determined he was likely inside a nearby residence. Officers established containment around the location, and members of the Antioch SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist. Through coordinated efforts, the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Carl Griggs of Antioch, surrendered peacefully without further incident.

The scene was secured, and the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau has assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center at (925) 778-2441.

This information was provided by the Field Services Division. Additional information or updates will be released by the Investigations Bureau as they become available.



APD vehicles & SWAT at scene 06-01-26

