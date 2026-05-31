Veterans Information & Resource Fair in Antioch June 18

At Antioch VFW John McMullen Post 6435

By Gerald J.R. Wilson

The Antioch veteran community continues to answer the call of service! Join us on Thursday, June 18th for a powerful day dedicated to supporting our veterans, their families, and our community at a Veterans Information & Resource Fair.

Location: Antioch John McMullen VFW Post 6435

Address: 815 Fulton Shipyard Road, Antioch

Date: June 18, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

We are honored to announce that DAV National Service Officers from the Oakland DAV National Service Office will be conducting a Veterans Information Seminar and providing FREE VA Claims Service assistance to Veterans and their families.

Services and community partners include:

Department of Veterans Affairs Concord Vet Center Mobile Unit

CCC Homeless Health Care Mobile Services

Team Jesus Outreach Ministry

Antioch Rivertown Veterans Lions Club

Antioch John McMullen VFW Post 6435

DAV Chapter 154 and Veteran advocates

Whether you need assistance with VA claims, health care resources, counseling services, housing support, or simply want to connect with fellow Veterans and organizations serving our community — this event is for you.

We are also inviting all nonprofits, Veteran organizations, and community service providers to participate! If your organization would like to table and highlight your services to Veterans and the community, please contact me directly.

As always, we remain committed to our mission:

“Veterans served their Country and Veterans serve their Communities.”



Vets Info & Resource Fair flier 6-18-26

