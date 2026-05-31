Veterans Information & Resource Fair in Antioch June 18
At Antioch VFW John McMullen Post 6435
By Gerald J.R. Wilson
The Antioch veteran community continues to answer the call of service! Join us on Thursday, June 18th for a powerful day dedicated to supporting our veterans, their families, and our community at a Veterans Information & Resource Fair.
Location: Antioch John McMullen VFW Post 6435
Address: 815 Fulton Shipyard Road, Antioch
Date: June 18, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
We are honored to announce that DAV National Service Officers from the Oakland DAV National Service Office will be conducting a Veterans Information Seminar and providing FREE VA Claims Service assistance to Veterans and their families.
Services and community partners include:
- Department of Veterans Affairs Concord Vet Center Mobile Unit
- CCC Homeless Health Care Mobile Services
- Team Jesus Outreach Ministry
- Antioch Rivertown Veterans Lions Club
- Antioch John McMullen VFW Post 6435
- DAV Chapter 154 and Veteran advocates
Whether you need assistance with VA claims, health care resources, counseling services, housing support, or simply want to connect with fellow Veterans and organizations serving our community — this event is for you.
We are also inviting all nonprofits, Veteran organizations, and community service providers to participate! If your organization would like to table and highlight your services to Veterans and the community, please contact me directly.
As always, we remain committed to our mission:
“Veterans served their Country and Veterans serve their Communities.”
the attachments to this post:
Vets Info & Resource Fair flier 6-18-26