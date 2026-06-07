Antioch High graduates 330 in the Class of 2026

The Antioch High School Class of 2026 graduates toss their caps into the air to celebrate inside Eells Stadium as the sun sets on Friday night, June 5, 2026. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Smallest class size in years

By Allen D. Payton

During an evening Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 5, 2026, the 330 members of the Antioch High School Class of 2026 celebrated with family and friends their four-year accomplishment inside the school’s Eells Stadium.

In the program Principal John Jimno wrote, “It is with great pride that I present to you the Class of 2026. The administration and staff of Antioch High School believe that these young people are well prepared to embark upon the next phase of their lives…what a journey they have ahead of them!

“I hope this occasion, shared with families and friends, will create fond memories to last for many years to come. This presentation is a well-documented rite of passage from childhood to adulthood and is very meaningful to the graduates and their families. This commencement ceremony exemplifies the high standards of Antioch High School and its students, staff and community. Congratulations, Class of 2026!”

Antioch High ASB President Kailani Torres with her diploma. Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams accepts the class.

Following their entrance to the traditional sounds of Pomp and Circumstance and the playing of the National Anthem, known as The Star-Spangled Banner, the classmates and all in attendance were welcomed by ASB President Kailani Torres.

Jimno introduced the dignitaries including four members of the Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees, Vice President Olga Cobos Smith, Mary Rocha, Dee Brown and Antonio Hernandez, Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams, Director of Educational Services Dr. Lindsay Lopez-Wisely and City Councilmembers Tamisha Torres-Walker and Louie Rocha, the past principal of Antioch High.

Antioch High Class of 2026 Salutatorian McKeyla Feliciano speaks to her fellow graduates as Valedictorian Daniel Fung looks on.

Jimno then introduced Salutatorian McKeyla Feliciano and Valedictorian Daniel Fung who addressed the graduates.

Feliciano spoke of perseverance and shared memories of her high school experience.

“I believe in you all,” she said. “We are young, we are foolish, we have dreams. Hashtag, keep going.”

Valedictorian Fung said, “Thank you for raising a real goat” meaning greatest of all time, to laughter from his classmates.

Antioch High Class of 2026 Valedictorian Daniel Fung speaks to his classmates as Salutatorian McKeyla Feliciano looks on.

“I wanted high school to end before it even started. I wanted to stay at home all day and play video games. I was always dreaming about my future,” he continued. “The future is today for all of us. I was wrong. High school wasn’t so bad. Sometimes I wish it was a little bit longer.”

“I was always afraid of change. Now, I see it is beautiful,” Fung stated. “Thank you, high school for teaching me that.”

“It’s not about how you finish. It’s about how you navigate this world and make this life uniquely yours. Be ambitious. We are dreamers. So, let’s keep dreaming,” he concluded.

Antioch High School Principal John Jimno speaks to the graduates and celebrates with his son, Matthew who graduated Friday night.

Jimno then spoke saying, “This class is special.” He then mentioned that he would be watching his “son Matthew graduate tonight.” To the graduates he said, “I’ve spent the last seven years watching you grow up from little kids to adults. Watching you showcase your talents has been amazing.”

“Carry yourself with confidence, continue to work hard and follow your passion,” Jimno concluded.

AUSD Trustee Mary Rocha speaks to the graduates and celebrates with her granddaughter Miley Fernandez who graduated Friday night.

Trustee Mary Rocha representing the board spoke next. She mentioned Jimno’s son graduating and then said, “I have my granddaughter graduating, here. So, we’re a family. Today, my final family member will graduate, Miley Fernandez.”

Rocha spoke first in Spanish then in English.

“I want to acknowledge the great sacrifice of your parents and family in your academic achievement.

What an exciting time for all and fear for what the future holds,” she continued. “You’ve been given the tools. Congratulations Class of 2026.”

Before officially accepting the class, Dr. Williams said, “You all did it and you did it big. Always question the status quo. The world needs more people to step forward when others step back. The future is not something that happens to you, it is something you come to shape.”

She then accepted “the 2026 Class from Antioch High School…upon the recommendation of the faculty and Board of Trustees.”

The graduates’ names were then read, and their diplomas were presented to them by a few of their teachers, Sandy Bentancourt, Melissa Johnson, Jeff Meeks and Andre TimTim.

Antioch High 2026 Senior Class President Alanna-Joi Sheard with Principal Jimno before offering closing remarks and leading her classmates in the turning of their tassels.

Closing Remarks were offered by Senior Class President Alanna-Joi Sheard who then then led her classmates in the turning of their tassels signifying they had officially graduated.

Many tossed their caps into the air before family and friends joined them on the field to celebrate.

See AHS 2026 graduation video (beginning at the 24:25 mark).



AHS 2026 grad diplomas





AHS 2026 grad diplomas 4





AHS 2026 grad diplomas 3





AHS 2026 grad Class Pres Jimno & tassels





AHS 2026 grad diplomas 2





AHS 2026 grad Mary Rocha spks & w grnddtr





AHS 2026 grad Principal Jimno speaks w son Matthew





AHS 2026 grad Valedictorian

